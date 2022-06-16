MAISON COURVOISIER INTRODUCES COURVOISIER® MIZUNARA, A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND COLLABORATION UNITED BY THE ART OF BLENDING

A daring, visionary blend of cognac made in celebration by Courvoisier's Sixth Chief Blender Patrice Pinet and Fifth-Generation Chief Blender of the House of Suntory, Shinji Fukuyo

JARNAC, France, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Courvoisier, the Most Awarded Cognac House*, introduces Courvoisier® Mizunara to the world, a truly revelatory blend to its range of expertly crafted and celebrated cognac which offers a complex and unique experience that brings together two cultures and traditions united by the artistry of blending.

Courvoisier Mizunara (PRNewswire)

Made using Grand Champagne, considered to be the most prestigious cru from the Cognac region, Courvoisier Mizunara begins its journey aging in French oak barrels and is then transferred to one of House of Suntory's award-winning Mizunara casks made of superior Japanese Mizunara wood for a second maturation resulting in an exceptionally harmonious and aromatic cognac.

An innovative collaboration of two legendary makers, Courvoisier Mizunara was created in unison between Courvoisier's Sixth Chief Blender Patrice Pinet and Fifth-Generation Chief Blender of the House of Suntory, Shinji Fukuyo. Drawing on their collective expertise, Pinet and Fukuyo discovered commonalities in the process of precise oak selection and aging in both cognac and Japanese whisky to create Courvoisier Mizunara. Through the unique traditions in each of their disciplines, the rare cognac represents a visionary blend that unites craft, culture and people.

"Memorable blends begin in the imaginations of those who dare to dream them. I have always been intrigued by the scarcity and uniqueness of Japanese Mizunara oak and honored by the opportunity to work with the legendary wood and the incredibly talented Shinji Fukuyo of House of Suntory," said Patrice Pinet. "We are living in two different countries with two different cultures, but deeply connected in our values and respect for our artistry. I knew the Mizunara cask was an unconventional choice for Courvoisier and together with Shinji, we saw the potential for the notoriously temperamental wood to enhance the unique characteristics of the exceptional cognac and complement the Maison's signature floral House style."

"It has been an exciting journey working alongside Patrice to discover a new, unique taste profile of Courvoisier using Japanese Mizunara oak," said Shinji Fukuyo. "I have always been fascinated by experimenting with flavors through innovation, and I'm very excited to have taken part in the development of Courvoisier Mizunara and to help create something never before tasted."

Courvoisier Mizunara is a testament to the Maison's commitment and devotion to furthering the craft of cognac while drawing worldly inspiration from the finest Japanese Mizunara oak to complement the House's signature floral style.

An extremely limited release of 500 bottles of Courvoisier Mizunara will be available in select countries for $2000 USD. Each bottle elegantly showcases the golden mahogany tone of the liquid with a legendary Japanese Mizunara oak tree adorned across the front in gold and is numbered to signify the rarity of the exquisite blend. For more information, please visit Courvoisier.com.

About Courvoisier Cognac

Maison Courvoisier was founded by Félix Courvoisier in 1828 in Jarnac, France. Courvoisier is the Most Awarded Cognac House* with a range of expressions that appeal to a variety of cognac preferences and lifestyles, including VS, VSOP, XO, and the ultimate expression of the House, L'Essence de Courvoisier. Based on the joyful, generous, and sophisticated house style and commitment to community and craftsmanship, Courvoisier continues to value its relationships with local artisans and winegrowers to produce its high quality, award-winning cognac portfolio. For more information on Courvoisier, please visit www.courvoisier.com.

*Based on 20 top spirits competitions since 2019.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark® bourbon brands and Courvoisier® cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden®, Knob Creek®, and Legent™ bourbon; Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™ Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore® Scotch whisky; Canadian Club® whisky; Hornitos® and Sauza® tequila; EFFEN®, Haku® and Pinnacle® vodka; Sipsmith® and Roku™ gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good, which now includes its transformative sustainability strategy, Proof Positive. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Courvoisier® Cognac, 40% alc./vol. Courvoisier Import Company, Chicago, IL USA, Courvoisier is a trademark of Courvoisier S.A.S. ©2022 Courvoisier S.A.S.

https://www.courvoisier.com/us/courvoisier-awards

Please drink responsibly.

Maison Courvoisier (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Courvoisier Cognac