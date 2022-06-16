LILM LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. ("Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LILM) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 30, 2021 and March 14, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

LILM investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Lilium materially overstates the design and capabilities of the Lilium Jet, an electric vertical take-off-and-landing aircraft for use in a new type of high-speed air transport system for people and goods; (2) Lilium materially overstates the likelihood for the Lilium Jet's timely certification; (3) Lilium misrepresents its ability to obtain or create the necessary batteries for the Lilium Jet; (4) the special purpose acquisition company merger would not and did not generate enough cash to commercially launch the Lilium Jet; (5) Qell Acquisition Corp. did not engage in proper due diligence regarding its merger with Lilium GmbH; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. during the relevant time frame, you have until June 17, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

