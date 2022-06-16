Early Learning Coalition of Seminole and MarcoPolo Learning Partner to Deliver High-Quality Educational Resources to Child Care Providers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Early Learning Coalition (ELC) of Seminole, which oversees the School Readiness and Voluntary Pre-kindergarten programs in Seminole County, is the first ELC in Florida to partner with MarcoPolo Learning. This partnership will provide high-quality, digital educational resources to the ELC of Seminole's network of over 200 child care providers. This partnership is sponsored by the ELC of Seminole and the State of Florida, Division of Early Learning.

MarcoPolo Learning is the leading global developer of award-winning educational content and digital platforms for schools and homes. MarcoPolo's English, Spanish and modified video library consists of more than 1,200 proprietary, developmentally appropriate learning videos and resources that align with the curriculum taught in the classroom to bring curriculum to life.

The technology promotes the school-to-home connection so families can stay connected with what is learned in the classroom and extend the learning at home. The ELC of Seminole is supporting local early learning educators by providing access to these high-quality teaching resources.

"Children's first years are critical to their development and lifelong achievement. By providing MarcoPolo's high-quality digital content in child care centers and in homes, we can prepare young children to succeed in school and in life," said Jennifer L. Grant, CEO of the ELC of Seminole. "Recognizing parents as our children's first teachers, we're harnessing technology to strengthen the partnership between classroom and home learning."

MarcoPolo For Educators addresses early educators' growing demand for high-quality, digital content. This platform puts thousands of videos, educator guides, printable resources, activity ideas, and family engagement suggestions at their fingertips.

"We're excited to partner with the Early Learning Coalition of Seminole to leverage our content to support and enhance classroom instruction and to use technology to drive learning between school and home," said Justin Hsu, CEO and Founder of MarcoPolo Learning.

About the Early Learning Coalition of Seminole

The Coalition is a 501 c (3) nonprofit charitable organization created out of legislation in 1999 for the purpose of giving all Florida children access to quality early learning. Today, we continue to further our mission by providing over 4,000 Seminole County children with access to Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten (VPK) and an average of 2,000 families with financial assistance for child care through the School Readiness program, each year.

About MarcoPolo Learning

MarcoPolo Learning is an award-winning developer of early childhood content and technology for schools and homes. Its product for schools, MarcoPolo for Educators, brings curriculum to life with the largest library of curriculum-aligned videos for teachers that connects with a child-facing platform that drives learning from school to home. MarcoPolo also offers an award-winning home learning solution, MarcoPolo World School, and is home to the STEM learning animated TV series, THE POLOS.

