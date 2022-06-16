Black Resilience in Colorado (BRIC) Fund Becomes a National Model for African American Focused Philanthropy

DENVER, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Resilience in Colorado (BRIC) Fund , the first Black-focused community fund in Colorado, has raised nearly $3 million and granted more than $2 million to 136 Black-led and Black-serving nonprofit organizations — establishing itself as a national blueprint for Black-focused community funds and giving circles, which have been created in Washington, Alabama, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Oregon, California, Connecticut, Ohio, and North Carolina.

Black Resilience in Colorado Logo (PRNewswire)

BRIC, a fund of The Denver Foundation , was established on Juneteenth (June 19, 2020) to address systemic racism and inequities that negatively impact Black communities.

"As we celebrate Juneteenth and two years of the BRIC Fund supporting Colorado's Black-led and serving nonprofit organizations, we're proud to play a significant role as a collaborator and leader in the Black philanthropic community," said LaDawn Sullivan, director of the BRIC fund. "True to our mission, we continue to be a conduit for Black leadership and community support that is invested in shifting Black nonprofits from surviving to thriving and building Black communities—BRIC by BRIC."

Funds across the country are establishing a network of innovative programs and financial resources to strengthen local nonprofits.

"The BRIC Fund has been an inspiration to our efforts in Greensboro, North Carolina," said Athan L. Lindsay, vice president of grants and community impact for the Black Investments in Greensboro (BIG) Equity Fund. "It has been affirming to know that there is another Black-led philanthropic fund that demonstrates the power of Black philanthropic leadership."

In addition to its grant-funding program, BRIC has developed new ways to support Black communities.

For example, BRIC offers low-interest loans to support capital projects or other improvements for Black-led and serving nonprofits and founded the Executive Directors of Color Institute (EDCI), a two-year leadership development program for Black, Indigenous People of Color in nonprofit leadership roles.

Visit bricfund.org for additional information.

Black Resilience in Colorado (BRIC) Fund

Black Resilience in Colorado (BRIC) Fund is the first Black-focused community fund established in Colorado, explicitly providing financial resources and support to Black-led and serving organizations. www.bricfund.org

The Denver Foundation

The Denver Foundation is a community foundation that inspires people and mobilizes resources to improve life in Metro Denver. In 2021, the Foundation and its donors awarded $115 million in grants. www.denverfoundation.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Black Resilience in Colorado Fund