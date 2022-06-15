New Member Benefits Announced This Summer for AARP Members

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP members can take advantage of several benefits now available from new and existing providers. The wide-ranging list of benefits include savings and an enhanced offer from AARP® Real Estate Benefits from Realogy, and five new providers: Freshly, AARP® Moving Services powered by Shyft, Schlotzsky's, McAlister's Deli, and AARP Online Fitness powered by LIFT session.

"We are continuously looking for opportunities to expand benefits for AARP members and we are eager to share the new ways members can save this summer," said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO. "From access to trusted real estate agents, to weekly meal plan subscriptions, to moving services, these benefits touch on categories that are important to AARP members and their needs."

AARP® Real Estate Benefits from Realogy – An enhanced offer from AARP® Real Estate Benefits from Realogy allows members to receive $300 - $7,200 money back based on the sale purchase of your home. This member benefit recently increased from $300 - $5,500 , making the program even more advantangeous for AARP members who buy or sell a home. Members have access to real estate agents from Realogy's trusted real estate brands, including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, Century 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran Group, and ERA® Real Estate. There is no fee to sign up, and depending on the location of your home, you will receive your benefits as cash, as a gift card, or as a commission reduction. – An enhanced offer from AARP® Real Estate Benefits from Realogy allows members to receivemoney back based on the sale purchase of your home. This member benefit recently increased from, making the program even more advantangeous for AARP members who buy or sell a home. Members have access to real estate agents from Realogy's trusted real estate brands, including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, Century 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran Group, and ERA® Real Estate. There is no fee to sign up, and depending on the location of your home, you will receive your benefits as cash, as a gift card, or as a commission reduction.

Freshly – AARP members receive a 20% discount on a weekly meal plan subscription from Freshly. Members can select from fresh (never frozen), fully prepared meals that are delivered to their door and ready to eat in three minutes or less. – AARP members receive a 20% discount on a weekly meal plan subscription from Freshly. Members can select from fresh (never frozen), fully prepared meals that are delivered to their door and ready to eat in three minutes or less.

AARP® Moving Services powered by Shyft – AARP members save up to $250 when they book moving services through Shyft. Dedicated Shyft Move Managers are trained to compare multiple pricing options among verified moving companies, lock in a rate upon booking, and help oversee your move. – AARP members save up towhen they book moving services through Shyft. Dedicated Shyft Move Managers are trained to compare multiple pricing options among verified moving companies, lock in a rate upon booking, and help oversee your move.

Schlotzsky's – AARP members save 10% at all participating Schlotzsky's locations in-store and for online orders when they link their AARP membership to their Schlotzsky's Rewards account. – AARP members save 10% at all participating Schlotzsky's locations in-store and for online orders when they link their AARP membership to their Schlotzsky's Rewards account.

McAlister's Deli – AARP members save 10% at all participating McAlister's Deli locations in-store and for online orders when they link their AARP membership to their McAlister's Rewards account. – AARP members save 10% at all participating McAlister's Deli locations in-store and for online orders when they link their AARP membership to their McAlister's Rewards account.

AARP Online Fitness powered by LIFT session – AARP Online Fitness powered by LIFT session is a digital fitness program designed by experts and geared toward people 50-plus. The program offers free webinars presented by a wide variety of health professionals, including nutritionists and registered dieticians, psychiatrists, and top fitness instructors. The subscription service offers a wide selection of live and on-demand workouts, instructional videos on proper technique, a personalized fitness plan and access to one-on-one coaching and small group training. AARP members save 50% off the annual subscription and 20% off personal coaching. – AARP Online Fitness powered by LIFT session is a digital fitness program designed by experts and geared toward people 50-plus. The program offers free webinars presented by a wide variety of health professionals, including nutritionists and registered dieticians, psychiatrists, and top fitness instructors. The subscription service offers a wide selection of live and on-demand workouts, instructional videos on proper technique, a personalized fitness plan and access to one-on-one coaching and small group training. AARP members save 50% off the annual subscription and 20% off personal coaching.

For more information about the benefits AARP members have access to, visit aarp.org/viewbenefits . AARP commercial member benefits are provided by third parties, not by AARP or its affiliates. AARP and its affiliates do not employ real estate agents and do not endorse the agents or brokerages made available by Realogy.

