Neurotechnology Announces MOSIP Integration and Support in MegaMatcher SDK and ABIS

VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurotechnology, a provider of deep learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced the integration and support of the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) for its MegaMatcher ABIS and MegaMatcher SDK products. MOSIP is a modular and open source identity platform that helps user organizations, such as governments, implement a digital, foundational identification (ID) system in a cost effective way. ID systems are the backbone for effective delivery of public and private services worldwide, and Neurotechnology's MegaMatcher ABIS and MegaMatcher SDK multi-biometric identification systems deliver on MOSIP best practices for scalability, security and privacy.

MegaMatcher SDK and MegaMatcher ABIS can now be used in existing and future MOSIP-based large-scale identity projects.

MegaMatcher SDK is a comprehensive development kit used to create and realize single- or multi-biometric applications and systems for Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, Android and ARM Linux platforms. It includes Neurotechnology's top-ranked biometric recognition algorithms for fingerprint, face, eye iris, voice and palm-print modalities. The biometric engine of each biometric modality can be used singularly or in combination with any of the other modalities to develop multimodal biometric systems that leverage the enhanced accuracy provided through matching score fusion.

MegaMatcher ABIS is a complete biometric solution that provides a ready-to-use interface for managing the many transaction types commonly used with identity management systems. It features fingerprint, face, iris and palm-print biometrics, and the system also includes an adjudication module and a latent fingerprint editor among other capabilities.

By supporting the MOSIP API, MegaMatcher SDK and MegaMatcher ABIS can now be used in existing and future MOSIP-based large-scale identity projects, including biometric passports, voter registration and deduplication, border control, law enforcement, social services and a wide range of other applications that rely on secure, reliable person identification.

"Two of the main differentiators of our biometric technology have always been openness to a wide range of standards and the free trials that are easily accessible to everyone from our web site" said Antonello Mincone, Business Development Director for Neurotechnology. "Being a partner with MOSIP, and making our core technology compliant with its API definitions, is simply the natural path to follow to maintain our core principles and further strengthen trust among our thousands of customers worldwide"

The MOSIP implementations for MegaMatcher SDK and MegaMatcher ABIS are available on request for government institutions and system integrators who aim to test and use Neurotechnology's capabilities through this open standard.

"We believe in collaborating with our partners to make available a variety of cutting-edge technology solutions that work seamlessly with MOSIP," said Sanjith Sundaram, Head - Biometric Ecosystem for MOSIP. "This eventually helps adopting countries in achieving their goal of inclusion in a much more efficient and cost-effective way. We look forward to working with Neurotechnology, and leveraging their expertise in the field, contributing to the common goal that we all share."

The MOSIP implementation of MegaMatcher ABIS is also available through the MOSIP Market Place, recently announced by MOSIP during ID4Africa 2022 event in Morocco.

About Neurotechnology

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of using neural networks for various applications, such as biometric person identification, computer vision, robotics and artificial intelligence. Since the first release of its fingerprint identification system in 1991, the company has delivered more than 200 products and version upgrades. More than 3,000 system integrators, security companies and hardware providers in more than 140 countries integrate Neurotechnology's algorithms into their products. The company's algorithms have achieved top results in independent technology evaluations, including NIST MINEX, PFT, FRVT and IREX and Neurotechnology's solutions are used around the globe on national-scale projects, including the world's largest biometric database, India's Aadhaar ID program, and ensuring electoral integrity during the elections in Ghana and DR Congo. https://www.neurotechnology.com

About MOSIP

The International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-B), a world-renowned technology university, is anchoring the MOSIP project as a global public good. This effort is being funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Sir Ratan Tata Trust, Norad and Omidyar Network.

