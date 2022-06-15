Leading Web3 Platform Vatom Partners with Premiere Music Experiences Company elrow to Unlock the Future of Fan Experiences, Announces International Expansion

Collaboration will bring immersive Web3 experiences to music festival attendees across Europe and beyond

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vatom™, a leading Web3 company based in Venice, California, today announced its newly formed partnership with preeminent entertainment events brand elrow to usher in the new frontier of music experiences for fans across the world. Underpinned by the company's international expansion, Vatom Europe will operate out of Barcelona, Spain and enable personalized fan engagement and unforgettable experiences for event attendees virtually and in real life. Vincenc Marti, current elrow president and board member, will take on the new role of Managing Director for Vatom Europe, overseeing all European operations.

"We love the idea of offering personalized experiences and awards to our most special fans of our shows through leveraging innovative technology such as Vatom's," said Juan Arnau Jr., CEO and founder of elrow. "We're always looking for new ways to engage fans like never before, so now having the ability to offer these next level experiences to attendees is very meaningful."

"Given elrow's status as a global powerhouse of music experiences, we felt they were the perfect partner to embrace Web3 innovations and further-scale Vatom's metaverse platform internationally," said Eric Pulier, founder and CEO of Vatom. "Not only will our newfound presence in Europe allow us to create more innovative, interconnected, and rewarding experiences for elrow attendees, but it will enable other global brands the ability to easily create and interact with their consumers in more immersive ways."

The strategic partnership follows its first collaboration with elrow Town Madrid last month which had over 35,000 attendees. Using Vatom's cross-chain, NFT-focused digital wallet, accessible through the festival app, fans unlocked free, collectible NFTs and participated in an augmented reality (AR) egg hunt on festival grounds to gain access to exclusive offerings. Approximately 50,000 Vatom Smart NFTs and 500 AR eggs were distributed during the festival, with all egg winners claiming their prizes within one hour of dropping.

"When we first introduced the elrow family to Vatom technology, the fan response far exceeded our expectations," said Vincenc Marti, Managing Director of Vatom Europe." There is clearly a huge appetite for the immersive virtual experiences that Vatom enables, and we're excited to explore the endless ways this technology can enhance the future of music festivals and fan engagement."

Vatom's European expansion will significantly contribute to its business growth as well as to the local economy in Barcelona. Vatom plans to continue building its presence throughout Europe, bringing creative agencies, systems integrators, and development companies into its ecosystem to build on the Vatom Platform for their clients across sectors.

Vatom's Web3 platform technology will be integrated into elrow's vast event slate across Europe and the USA. Festival attendees can experience its activations throughout the year including Ibiza, London, Holland, Amsterdam, Croatia, New York, and San Francisco.

To celebrate the partnership, Vatom and elrow are hosting a press event at the elrow House (Av. d'Esplugues, 79, 08034 Barcelona) on June 16, 2022, at 18:00 CET. In classic elrow fashion, the elaborate event will feature Europe's top entertainers and influencers at its stunning villa location, home to its international headquarters. Any media interested in attending should contact Rosa Santos rosa.santos@elrowfamily.com or 0034-67-305-2230 for credentials.

About elrow:

elrow was conceived in 2010 by Cruz and Juan Arnau Lasierra, the sixth generation of entrepreneurs of the Arnau Family, who also founded the Monegros Festival and the legendary Club Florida 135 in Fraga, Aragón. In 2017, elrow entered into an investment and partnership agreement with Superstruct Entertainment, a live entertainment platform backed by Providence Equity Partners. elrow is the umbrella brand of a series of fully immersive, themed shows, which have become a global point of reference in the field of circus-inspired parties thanks to its perfect mix of the best electronic music with unimaginable scenarios, frenzied performances and outlandish characters. From its headquarters in Barcelona, elrow has grown exponentially and established residencies in Ibiza, Las Vegas, Madrid, London, New York, Barcelona and Amsterdam. elrow has consistently broken attendance records and, in 2019, saw its most successful year to-date, with over 2 million people attending 123 shows hosted across 62 cities in 28 international territories.

About Vatom

At Vatom, our mission is to enable both Brands and Individuals to easily engage directly with the emerging Web3. Using our platform, Brands and Creators can create their own virtual spaces, distribute simple, consumer friendly Web3 wallets, create, buy, sell, exchange smart NFTs, and launch their own branded marketplaces and social tokens.

Please visit www.vatom.com for more company information.

