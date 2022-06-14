Springbuk Achieves Third-party Validated SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance for Sixth Consecutive Year

The validation means Springbuk's technology and use of data follow the highest industry standards for privacy and compliance, giving its clients peace of mind while handling sensitive employee-related health information.

INDIANAPOLIS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbuk, a health data analytics software company whose mission is to "prevent disease with data™," proudly announced today achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance for the sixth consecutive year. This third-party validation was provided by Crowe LLP, a public accounting, consulting, and technology firm that utilizes its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. This validation provides reasonable assurance in Springbuk's handling of sensitive information.

This SOC 2 examination results from a rigorous audit and evaluation of Springbuk's technology, controls, and processes that meet the highest industry standards for security controls. Customers of Springbuk can review the SOC 2 report to understand its processes and controls associated with handling data as a third-party vendor.

"A SOC 2 Type 2 assessment offers evidence that we are implementing the security controls we say we are and that those controls are working correctly to protect the sensitive data we work with," said Chris Morrison, Manager of Security and IT at Springbuk. "Our assessors perform detailed testing of our controls, thorough reviews of evidence and documentation, and perform staff interviews to form their opinion on the effectiveness of our security program."

SOC 2 Type 2 is a step beyond SOC 2 Type 1 in that it describes the internal control policies an organization has in place at a single point in time and describes their suitability, as well as tests those over time, typically a 12-month period.

Achieving compliance for six consecutive years demonstrates Springbuk's commitment to securely handling employer and employee health data. In May 2022, Springbuk achieved HITRUST R2 certification, the healthcare industry's gold standard for data security. Springbuk has maintained HITRUST certification every year since 2019.

Springbuk's platform pulls together data from a variety of sources to help companies gain a clearer picture of how employees are using health benefits, how they can be optimized, and how they can be packaged to address individual health needs while controlling company costs. Springbuk's technology goes beyond data warehousing by analyzing vast amounts of data and providing benefits leaders with key insights without having to hire a team of analysts.

About Springbuk

Imagine a world where every healthcare decision is backed and guided by data. Springbuk is the health data analytics solution that equips you with the insights and expertise you need to sharpen your benefits strategy, advance employee health, and contain costs. Unlike legacy data warehouses, we simplify data-driven decision-making with an intuitive user experience, predictive modeling, and curated action steps. Springbuk — a world of actionable health intelligence insight, at your fingertips. Visit springbuk.com to learn more.

