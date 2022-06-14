Sonim Receives Additional $6.4 Million in Initial Stocking Orders from US and Canadian Carriers

Orders Add to Prior XP5plus and XP10 Smartphone Stocking Orders for Summer and Fall 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) today announced multiple additional purchase orders totaling $6.4 million for stocking inventory of Sonim's upcoming XP5plus feature phone with enhanced PTT capabilities and Sonim's next-generation XP10 5G rugged smartphone. The orders are from a top U.S. carrier customer and two Canadian carriers, adding to previously announced initial stocking orders for $9.5 million on these devices from a top U.S. carrier.

"We are excited to secure additional orders from a long-time carrier partner in the U.S. and from two Canadian partners, expanding on our previously announced initial stocking orders for the new rugged XP5plus and XP10 smartphone devices," said Peter Liu, Chief Executive Officer at Sonim. "These additional awards speak to the expected market enthusiasm for our next generation rugged devices, purpose built with Sonim's rugged engineering technologies to work in field applications where traditional consumer devices simply do not get the job done."

"We are moving ahead rapidly on our new business strategy to offer a wider range of rugged 5G smartphones, feature phones, hot spots and industrial communications equipment focused on these unique but underserved market needs," said Liu. "We are already in discussion around additional carrier awards for both existing and new devices as we continue to focus on carrier partner needs not well served by currently available hardware solutions."

The XP5plus is expected to be available later this summer; shipments of the new XP10 rugged 5G smartphone device are expected to begin in the fall of 2022.

Sonim is a leader in rugged mobile phones for task workers in industries such as public safety, construction, manufacturing, field service, transportation, hospitality and more. Key features of the new devices include:

Support for 5G networks, FirstNet public safety broadband network, and CBRS-based private networks.

Ultra-bright sunlight readable displays and glove touch enabled screens designed for use in outdoor conditions.

OneTouch PTT – a dedicated PTT button provides instant communications with no need to wake up the device or launch the app like consumer smartphones

Ultra-loud speakers and noise suppression – ensure you can stay in communication in the harshest conditions

Red (Emergency) Button – instantly alert dispatch and/or emergency services which can be customized with the free Sonim SOS application and available through the FirstNet App Catalog

Ultra-rugged accessories – a broad range of industrial accessories, including remote speaker microphones, wireless mics , in-vehicle mounts to address the common needs of first responders

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States— including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon—as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada—Bell, Rogers, and Telus Mobility. Our phones and accessories connect workers with voice, data, and workflow applications in two end markets: industrial enterprise and public sector. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are sold through distributors in North America, South America, and Europe. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

