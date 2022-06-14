Sanctuary Wealth Launches Customized Alternative Investment Platform for Hybrid RIAs

New platform offers curated selection of investment strategies, chosen and vetted by Sanctuary's alternatives team and powered by +SUBSCRIBE's technology

INDIANAPOLIS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, is pleased to announce the launch of a customized alternative investments platform for its partner firms, that streamlines the complexities of managing alternative investments across their full investment life-cycle.

"With our new platform, Sanctuary Wealth becomes the first hybrid RIA to offer this kind of digital access to alternative investments, where everything has been sourced and vetted by our own team rather than outsourced to a third-party vendor," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "We believe this will be a real game-changer for our advisor partners and their clients, particularly in the current environment where traditional investments have been volatile. By leveraging +SUBSCRIBE's end-to-end alternative investment solution to power our private markets offering, it allows us to punch above our weight, as we have since day one."

Sanctuary's customized alternative investments platform, powered by +SUBSCRIBE, provides an innovative digital experience for product menu centralization, product training and education, investor onboarding, electronic subscription documents, compliance controls, and fully integrated order workflows. Advisors are thus empowered to quickly and "automagically" make an investment in any alternative investment fund, and easily manage client positions through the investment life cycle on a single software solution.

"We spend a lot of time on the sourcing and diligence side to form a compelling pipeline of offerings across private equity, private credit, and real assets focusing on both emerging and leading fund managers, and across open-ended and drawdown strategies," said Patrick McGowan, Managing Director and Head of Alternative Investments for Sanctuary Wealth. "Our investment in the development of this bespoke technology platform allows us to scale our in-house manager selection and deliver a best-in-class operating platform to our retail and institutional clientele."

"By using our technology, Sanctuary has delivered a custom alternative investment platform that integrates with any fund manager, third-party custodian, reporting provider, or other vendor to ensure an easy and seamless workflow," added Rafay Farooqui, Founder and CEO of +SUBSCRIBE. "We are thrilled to partner with them on this important private markets initiative."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 20 states with over $22.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

About +SUBSCRIBE

+SUBSCRIBE is a provider of enterprise software solutions for allocators, sponsors, and service providers that enable the digital transformation of the alternative investments industry. The company is the leading order management system and electronic subscription document technology for alternative product transactions. For additional information on how +SUBSCRIBE is Powering Alternative Investments®, visit www.subscribeplatform.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

