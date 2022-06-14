Qure4u announces key partnership with Union General Health System to further improve patient satisfaction and staff workflow efficiency

Partnership will focus on enhancing patient experience before, during, and after clinical visits

BRADENTON, Fla., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qure4u, the industry leader in digital health solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with Union General Health System to create an easier and consolidated patient onboarding experience, while decreasing wait times and improving staff efficiency.

"By further connecting patient and providers ... we're reinventing what's possible in healthcare."

The partnership will provide Union General Health System with enhanced digital services to improve the patient experience and enhance workflow efficiency. The upcoming enhancements will include a new digital front door for patients that streamlines the registration process, secure two-way messaging, and a contactless check-in system.

"After a very extensive review and vetting process, Union General Health System has selected Qure4u as a partner for our comprehensive remote patient engagement initiative. The decision was made after considering a number of factors including robust patient centric functionality, ease of integration, workflow flexibility, and customer satisfaction," said Jay Merry, Director of Revenue Cycle, Union General Health System. "Throughout our analysis we found that the Qure4u leadership and development teams were committed to helping us accomplish our engagement goals – and whose agility set the company apart. As a result, we felt confident that we were making the best decision to enhance the overall patient experience and improve our service to the community."

Union General Health System is a large, multi-faceted healthcare organization located in the North Georgia mountains and surrounding communities. Union General Health System owns and operates 22 affiliated facilities. These facilities include two hospitals, two nursing homes, a dialysis center, a wellness center, walk-in clinics, and several specialty clinics, which include pediatrics, urology, orthopedics and sports medicine, women's health, and many more. The health system is a member of the larger HomeTown Health network, which shares a vision to support rural healthcare organizations in providing high-quality, accessible care.

"The goal of our new partnership with Qure4u is ultimately to improve overall patient satisfaction and enhance our levels of patient engagement," said Nick Townsend, Chief Financial Officer, Union General Health System. "Our patients and staff deserve to have access to the best digital intake tools available, and I am confident that this effort is one more example of our ongoing commitment to those that live and work in the North Georgia region."

"We are very excited to begin this new partnership with Union General Health System," said Monica Bolbjerg, MD, CEO and Founder, Qure4u. "Our DigitalCheckIn™ service empowers patients and provides an easier and more convenient experience. By further connecting patient and providers before, during, and after their visits, we're reinventing what's possible in healthcare."

For more information on Qure4u, visit qure4u.com.

For more information on Union General Health System or to learn more about their available medical services, please visit uniongeneralhealthsystem.com.

About Qure4u

Qure4u's all-in-one digital health platform, with contactless "digital front door" solutions, offers patients and providers a scalable, EHR-embedded ecosystem to optimize the entire patient journey. Remote check-in, Virtual Waiting Room™, Digital Health Key™, Qure4u DriveUp™, data sharing, telehealth, pre- and post-procedure prep, remote patient monitoring, secure communication, and care plan features close the gap for patients and providers between office visits. By enabling patients with self-service tools to manage their health from anywhere, Qure4u drives practice efficiency and enhances clinical insight. The company's solutions improve patient engagement, outcomes, and satisfaction. Qure4u was recently recognized as one of the MedikaLife Top 50 Most Impactful Tech Innovators for Digital Healthcare in 2021 and won the 2020 and 2021 athenahealth Client Feedback Award. For more information about Qure4u, visit www.qure4u.com .

About Union General Health System

Union General Health System is a large, multi-faceted healthcare organization located in the beautiful North Georgia Mountains and surrounding communities. Union General Health System owns and operates 21 affiliated facilities. These facilities include – Union General Hospital, Chatuge Regional Hospital, Union County Nursing Home, Chatuge Regional Nursing Home, Union County Dialysis Center, Union General Wellness Center, several walk-in clinics, specialty clinics and many more.

