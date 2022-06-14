Nu Skin Kicks Off Its Global Day of Service with Projects for Children

Throughout June, the beauty and wellness company is working to improve children's lives in regions throughout the world in celebration of its Force for Good Day

PROVO, Utah, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nu Skin is hosting its 19th annual Force for Good Day to support its global humanitarian efforts. To celebrate the company's founding and to give back to local communities, each Nu Skin region sets aside a day to participate in service projects as part of its mission to be a global force for good.

At the company's global headquarters in Utah, this year's Force for Good Day is all about inclusivity, emphasizing the importance of belonging and unity. More than 1,000 Nu Skin employees and their families will participate in a day of service to complete 15 service projects. Nu Skin is partnering with 10 charity partners that focus on meeting the needs of vulnerable populations and youth in Utah, including Thanksgiving Point, United Way's South Franklin Community Center, Stitching Hearts Worldwide and CharityVision International.

"Inclusivity is a key part of being a force for good," said Ruth Todd, Nu Skin senior vice president and chief reputation officer. "This year, our projects at our global headquarters are helping disabled, less fortunate and neuro-diverse children with basic needs and experiences, so they can focus on learning and growing. As our affiliates and employees work across the world, we have the unique opportunity to make a global impact, accomplishing more good than we ever could alone."

Global Force for Good Day Projects

Some of this year's global Force for Good Day projects include:

Europe will help suffering individuals and families with rare genetic disorders across more than five countries with a virtual challenge.

Hong Kong employees will host a family cooking class to promote healthier children and parent relationships while improving nutrition.

Japan will host a food drive during the month of June and prepare school supply kits for elementary schools and at-risk children.

Korea is partnering with World Vision Korea to assemble 180 special meal kits for local families.

Mainland China will be reading books to children online and participating in other uplifting activities.

Thailand is helping heart patients at Rajchvithi Hospital by providing art kits and other activities.

South Africa will partner with the Angel's Network to collect 150 winter supply packs for those in need.

