evolv Consulting Surges Hiring to Support Snowflake Demand

evolv Consulting plans to hire additional 50+ Snowflake data professionals by end-of-year to support client needs for Snowflake Data Cloud initiatives and transformations

DALLAS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- evolv Consulting today announced an initiative to hire an additional 50+ Data Architects and Engineers with Snowflake experience before year-end to keep up with the explosive growth they've experienced since partnering with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company. This commitment is a critical step for evolv in their mission to bring innovative technology solutions, expertise, and a fresh perspective to their clients' emerging and traditional business challenges. After witnessing the business results achieved by evolv's and Snowflake's shared client-base, evolv is reinvesting in their commitment to Snowflake.

"evolv and Snowflake have allowed us to access previously unavailable data sources and improve the overall data experience, maximizing value beyond just migration," says evolv Client, Adam Colclasure, Senior Director of Risk Infrastructure at SoFi. "We are centralizing data across multiple sources, enabling faster data availability and increasing reporting performance."

This news comes shortly after evolv experienced sweeping 5x year-over-year client demand and employee growth for Data Strategy & Engineering Services and in the wake of many other growth-related initiatives and accomplishments, including:

Recognition as a Select Services Partner by Snowflake

Development and growth of new solution offerings including Machine Learning and Marketing Technology

Beginning construction on 25,000-square feet of new office space in Dallas, TX

Katie Ecklund, Senior Director of Partner Sales - America at Snowflake said of evolv "During our partnership with evolv they've developed a Snowflake Core Center of Excellence to provide deep expertise and thought leadership inside the Snowflake Data Cloud. evolv is invested in leveraging the full potential of Snowflake's Data Cloud to advance and accelerate implementations, to provide clients with both quick wins and digital transformations."

