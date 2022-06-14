95 Percent Group Announces Formation of New Executive Team to Accelerate Growth and Impact

New team to advance the company's mission to help educators identify and address the needs of all readers

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 95 Percent Group LLC, a leading provider of literacy solutions and instructional strategies for K-12 schools nationwide, today announced a new executive team to drive forward the company's mission to support educators in addressing the reading needs of all children.

Under the leadership of Brad Lindaas, Chief Executive Officer, this team of newly created executive positions will focus on expanding the company's portfolio of reading intervention and whole-class curriculum materials including new digital solutions, building out its professional development suite of training and resources for educators, and expanding its partnerships with districts across the country.

"I am thrilled to have completed the formation of our new executive team," Lindaas said, "This extremely talented group brings a diverse range of experience and expertise to 95 Percent Group. Together they uniquely position us to expand our strategic product and professional learning offerings, and help more educators accelerate student reading outcomes."

The executive team now includes:

Laura Stewart, Chief Academic Officer, a nationally recognized Science of Reading and Structured Literacy advocate and expert who will serve as the company's spokesperson and will continue to build its thought leadership position in the literacy market. Stewart has dedicated her career to improving literacy achievement at leading education companies including The Reading League, Highlights Education Group, and Rowland Reading Foundation.

Anella Wetter, Chief Sales Officer, joins the company with decades of experience building and leading successful sales organizations at top education companies including Carnegie Learning, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, and Kaplan K-12 Learning Services. Wetter will focus on driving revenue growth by strengthening 95 Percent Group's current client relationships, developing new school partnerships, and expanding into new markets.

Laura Sullivan, Chief Marketing Officer, brings to 95 Percent Group more than 25 years of experience marketing education products and services at leading companies including Discovery Communications, The Princeton Review, and PresenceLearning. As CMO, Sullivan will focus on building the company's brand awareness and competitive thought leadership position and developing customer acquisition strategies to drive revenue growth and expansion into new markets.

George Gatsis, Chief Technology Officer, is a technology transformation leader with experience building technology and digital solutions for companies including Follett School Solutions, Pearson Data Solutions, and Follett Software Company. As CTO for 95 Percent Group, Gatsis will lead the company's expansion of its digital solutions to meet the needs of today's educators and students.

Mehul Patel, Chief Financial Officer, comes to 95 Percent Group from TCS Education System where he was CFO since 2015. Prior to that, he held leading management roles with Discover Financial Services, Enova Financial, and Deloitte Consulting LLP. As CFO, Patel will oversee all financial functions, and will lead the company's growth and investment strategies.

"It's very exciting to observe this talented executive team Brad has hired and in less than six months!" commented Susan Hall EdD, Co-founder (with husband David Hall) of 95 Percent Group. "David and I are confident that under Brad's leadership, this team will continue the high-quality standard we established for products, services, and client support. As we retire from the company, we are grateful that it is well-positioned to advance our mission that more students learn to read through knowledgeable teachers who are equipped with the right curriculum materials aligned with the Science of Reading."

"We applaud Brad for having quickly assembled an impressive team of executives to lead 95 Percent Group forward. This new team represents a significant investment in the company's next phase of growth, and we're excited to support their efforts to accelerate their expansion and impact," said Scott VanHoy, Partner at Leeds Equity Partners.

About 95 Percent Group:

Founded in 2005, 95 Percent Group is an educational company whose mission is to help educators identify and address the needs of all readers. Using an approach that is aligned with Structured Literacy, the company focuses on providing educators with whole-class and small group literacy solutions as well as developing foundational knowledge about The Science of Reading to deliver evidence and research-based instructional strategies. The company's professional development, diagnostic assessments, skill continua, and explicit instructional materials strengthen MTSS/RTI frameworks and ensure that students receive targeted intervention instruction to close skill gaps.

For additional information on 95 Percent Group, see www.95percentgroup.com

In 2021, 95 Percent Group secured a significant investment from Leeds Equity Partners to further develop its literacy curriculum as well as invest in new digital solutions.

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity Partners is a New York-based private equity fund dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and has managed over $4 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies.

For additional information on Leeds Equity, see www.leedsequity.com.

