Specialty Food Association sofi™ Awards for New Product of the Year and Product of the Year Awarded at Summer Fancy Food Show

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty food industry gathered last night at the 66th Summer Fancy Food Show at the Jacob Javits Center, as the Specialty Food Association (SFA) announced that Tait Farm Foods and Sterling Caviar won its highest honors: the 2022 sofi Awards for New Product of the Year and Product of the Year, respectively.

sofi Award congratulations (PRNewswire)

Experts evaluated products for flavor, appearance, texture, aroma, ingredient quality, and innovation.

"We are extremely thankful to have received Product of the Year for our ROYAL Grade White Sturgeon Caviar. Our entire team at Sterling Caviar is truly excited by this award as it's a testament to the dedication and commitment we have in producing a quality product while, at the same time, promoting true sustainability and complete traceability of our caviar products," said Myra Tallerico, General Manager/COO of Sterling Caviar. "The sofi Awards represent the best of the best and it's an honor to now be a part of its story."

"We are honored to receive the New Product of the Year Award for our Lime Mint Shrub. This summer we celebrate our 35th year of making Shrub," said Kim Tait, president, Tait Farm Foods. "What started from an over-abundance of ripe raspberries on our farm in the mid 1890's, has led us on an unimaginable journey. This award is a wonderful and important affirmation to the continued hard work and creativity our team."

The Specialty Food Association has been presenting sofi Awards since 1972. Available only to product-qualified members of the SFA, the sofi Awards were judged at the Food Innovation Center at Rutgers University (FIC), the SFA's partner for the awards. FIC experts evaluated products using anonymous tastings across 47 categories using criteria that included flavor, appearance, texture, aroma, ingredient quality, and innovation. A total of 102 specialty food products were awarded Gold, and New Product, trophies. The complete list of sofi winners, announced in May, can be found here .

"The sofi Awards represent the excellence of the $175B specialty food industry," said Laura Lozada, vice president, Membership for the SFA. "Tait Farm Foods and Sterling Caviar exemplify the innovation and drive within our industry."

Open only to the trade, the Summer Fancy Food Show is the largest B2B-only specialty food and beverage show in the U.S. Registration for the Summer Fancy Food Show is at fancyfoodshows.com .

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has been the leading trade association and source of information about the $175 billion specialty food industry for 70 years. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents manufacturers, importers, retailers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows ; the sofi™ Awards , which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage for 50 years; the Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report and Today's Specialty Food Consumer research; the ecommerce enabled SFA Product Marketplace , where members showcase products and sell directly to qualified buyers; SFA Feed , the daily source for industry news, trends and new product information, and Spill & Dish: A Specialty Food Association Podcast .

