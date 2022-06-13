Red Roof® Celebrates Women-Owned Hotels at 4th Annual Forum on Leadership for Women Entrepreneurs and Provides Inspiration, Support, and Tools for Continued Advancement

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the hospitality sector that has been traditionally dominated by men, Red Roof® has been an industry leader in promoting and nurturing women entrepreneurs. This year, at its fourth annual Forum on Leadership for Women Entrepreneurs, designed to help women in hospitality develop deeper business acumen and stronger leadership skills, Red Roof celebrated its progress with 31% of its hotels owned or partially owned by women.

Red Roof knows that support is essential to women overcoming barriers and thriving in the workplace. That’s why the company is committed to giving women the tools they need to manage more effectively and efficiently so they’ll have the critical skills, business acumen and leadership skills, to manage their hotel business, rise in the ranks, and find the confidence to invest in and purchase more hotel properties. (PRNewswire)

Further, Red Roof statistics mirror the fact that women continue to progress in management ranks, as there has been a 20% increase in women leadership at Red Roof over the past three years. Fueled by the vision and passion of Red Roof Chief Marketing Officer Marina MacDonald, Red Roof has been industry leading in bringing together women to collaborate, educate and provide the tools and insights to help drive continued growth and support.

"The past two years have been challenging, especially for women, and the impact the pandemic had on travel and hospitality exacerbated the pressure felt by women in our industry. As women juggle work lives and home lives, there really is no such thing as work/life balance. Rather, there are work/life choices that women are forced to make every day," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "I designed this hybrid professional/personal event to help our attendees further develop their business and leadership skills, as well as the tools to take better care of themselves, so that we will not only help grow more successful and happy women entrepreneurs, but we will also encourage the development of sustainable habits that will lead to a lifetime of success."

This year, the Forum hosted more than 100 women attendees over two days, including Red Roof franchise owners, industry leaders and corporate team members all looking to collaborate and help one another overcome barriers to success. During the Forum, attendees had the opportunity to network, learn from and support each other, and hear from inspirational and industry-leading experts – including Dr. Lalia Rach, Founder & Partner, Rach Enterprises; Mary Beth Cutshall, Founder & Managing Partner, Amara Capital; Regan Walsh, Chief Renegade Officer, Renegade Global; Laura Lee Blake, President and CEO, Asian American Hotel Owners Association – who shared their journeys and challenges reaching the highest levels of their fields, and shared advice on how to smash glass ceilings. Breakout sessions included topics such as side hustles, which have become increasingly popular since the pandemic, the characteristics of successful women, tips on public speaking and networking, and the power and enrichment of giving back through community involvement. The top advice for women advancement included the following tips:

Be Heard. Have a Voice.

Be Authentic and be YOU.

Be Fearless, Bold and Brave. Take risks.

Tout Successes with Confidence.

Stay true to your Values, Vision and Passion.

Be comfortable being uncomfortable.

Recent research shows the hospitality industry is slowly making progress toward women in leadership, and statistics paint a picture trending toward increased diversity going forward. According to the 2022 Castell Project 'Women in Hospitality Industry Leadership' report, women are gaining in hotel company leadership at the highest levels (CEO, President, Founder). In fact, although still skewed, women now hold one leadership spot for every 10.3 men, an improvement from one to 11.2 in 2019. At the manager and director levels, women now hold 1 in 2 hospitality positions and 1 in 6 at the VP/SVP/EVP level. However, there is more work to do.

Red Roof will continue to lead the industry in supporting women by nurturing networking and providing opportunities and tools needed to reach the highest levels in the hospitality industry.

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 670 properties and over 60,000 rooms in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost*. Ranging from economy to midscale, the Red Roof portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less.® with enhanced amenities at a value price; HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay®; and The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® – a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. To join the Red Roof industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com, call 800.RED.ROOF, or download Red Roof's free app that is available for both iOS and Android devices.

*One well-behaved domestic pet (i.e., cat or dog) is welcome per room. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.

Attendees also participated in Community Service and Action Sessions, including this session from women-owned business Gardenuity. Participants served the local community in Austin by planting and donating garden bags to students through Kimball Musk's Big Green organization and Million Gardens Movement, Roots Food Group Foundation, and Matthew McConaughey's Just Keep Livin’ Foundation, while also learning about the wellness benefits of gardening. (PRNewswire)

Red Roof Chief Marketing Officer, Marina MacDonald, with Women’s Forum Franchise Host Committee Members, (from left to right) Zina Patel, Mayuri Patel, Dina Patel, Nancy Patel, Maya Patel, and Kamini Patel. (PRNewswire)

Red Roof Chief Marketing Officer Marina MacDonald motivating and inspiring the crowd to kick off the 4th Annual Forum on Leadership for Women Entrepreneurs. (PRNewswire)

