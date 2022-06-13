Operative Prepares for Accelerated Growth with New Executive Appointments

Company to expedite cloud capabilities for media companies

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Operative announces today the appointment of Michael Grossi as Chief Executive Officer and Ben Tatta as Chief Commercial Officer. These changes will help accelerate market adoption of Operative's next-generation cloud core platform, which enables media companies to unify and modernize their ad sales and content businesses. Founder and former CEO Lorne Brown will move to a strategic board role focused on market development and investment strategy.

Operative continues to make unrivalled investment in new products and technologies for the media industry. This is a pivotal time in the industry, with a torrent of pressures and volatility from the pandemic and current economic climate, coupled with preexisting complexity of viewership fragmentation and new currencies. Operative is uniquely able to provide a single modern architecture SaaS solution designed to serve Network, Local, Digital and MVPD customers.

Michael brings over 30 years of experience leading and growing enterprise software and technology companies, having served numerous times in both CEO and board roles over the last decade.

The continued growth at Operative and market opportunity made it a compelling time for industry veteran Ben Tatta to join to lead that continued charge in the market. Ben Tatta is a seasoned media veteran with deep rooted expertise in media sales, measurement, and technology.

"I am thrilled to join Operative at a time where we can create a significant positive impact for our customers," said Michael Grossi. "Our goal is simple, to help media companies unlock their true value. We want to create the next level of scale at Operative to help accelerate that mission".

Ben Tatta commented, "I've been following Operative as a leading player in this industry for many years, with a renewed focus over the past few years as they continue to bring new transformational capabilities to market with their AOS platform. When Lorne and Michael approached me about leading Operative to the next level of scale and growth, it was not only a very logical fit based on my experience, but also an exciting opportunity to help transform the way media companies do business."

Under Michael's leadership and with Ben's industry knowledge, the executive team is being strengthened to provide customers with exceptional service and solutions to accelerate growth. "Operative has become a staple in the industry synonymous with media modernization and advancement. After leading Operative for years on this journey, I'm delighted to have both Michael and Ben join the team to take the Company to the next level and am excited to work with them," said Lorne Brown.

Lastly Michael commented, "Aside from the tremendous continued organic growth opportunity that Operative has ahead, I am confident that we can complement this with substantial inorganic growth as well. Having Francisco Partners as the majority owner opens access to their experience, influence, and capital, all which I plan to leverage to accelerate new platform capabilities".

About Operative

Operative is the preferred business management solution for linear, digital media, and converged media, and a software partner for over 300 of the world's top media brands. No other software company brings a comparable depth of experience combined with an open, modular framework to create truly innovative software that performs across all platforms, revenue models, and business categories. Since 2000, Operative has grown to over 1200+ global employees and processes more than $40 billion in linear and digital advertising revenue for the best-known companies in the industry. For more information, visit www.operative.com

About Michael Grossi

Michael Grossi has 30 years of experience in enterprise software and technology working for leading global media companies in mobile, telecom, and IT. He has unique expertise in driving emerging and transformative growth strategies for companies with a focus on operational excellence and customer service. Michael started his career as a Captain in the United States Air Force, where he oversaw several different technology defense programs in the Intelligence Command. He has a BSBA in Finance from Villanova University and an MBA from Bentley University. He currently serves on the Deans Advisory Council at the Villanova School of Business (VSB).

About Ben Tatta

Ben Tatta has more than 25 years of traditional and digital media experience leading media sales, technology, and measurement businesses. Ben has made his mark in media leading innovation over the years, most notably as co-founder and president of advanced TV analytics company 605 and during his tenure at Cablevision as President of Media Sales where he launched the industry's first system-wide deployment of addressable TV advertising. He has held senior leadership roles at companies including USA Networks, IBM, ABC, Lagardere Media and eBay Enterprise Marketing. He received a B.A. in Economics from Villanova University.

