DeepBrain AI won 3rd place in the global pitching competition 'T-Challenge'

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepBrain AI was awarded the third place in the "solution development" category at the "T-Challenge" award ceremony of the global technology pitching competition held in Bonn, Germany on June 1st.

(PRNewswire)

T-Challenge is a global technology pitching competition co-hosted by Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile, the leading telecommunications companies in Germany and the United States. More than 300 global startups participated in this competition to show off new ideas and solutions on the theme of extended reality (XR) solutions that include augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR).

The competition, which received applications for participation since October last year, held qualifiers for all participating companies in February of this year, and selected 10 companies from each category of solution development and design development. Since then, 20 companies have gathered in Germany to hold the final technology pitching competition, and Deep Brain AI came in third place in the 'Solution Development' category, beating the leading global companies.

DeepBrain AI presented its AI Human solution that creates photorealistic virtual humans through deep learning and video synthesis. By introducing practical use cases in several fields, such as finance, education, broadcasting, and commerce, as well as technology development, it emphasizes the marketability and technological innovation of the company.

In addition, DeepBrain AI won 50,000 euros as an award, and also gained the opportunity to establish business partnerships with Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile in the future.

"It is even more meaningful to be recognized for the technological innovation of DeepBrain AI and the global competitiveness of IT startups by participating in this T-Challenge," said CEO of DeepBrain AI. "We will continue to strive to create various opportunities through active participation in global competitions and expansion of business areas."

Interested parties can contact global@deepbrainai.io for more information before the event.

(PRNewsfoto/DeepBrain AI) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DeepBrain AI