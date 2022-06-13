ClassLink Awarded 2022 Silver Learning Impact Award

CLIFTON, N.J., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1EdTech™ (formerly IMS Global) announced this week that ClassLink won a 2022 Silver Learning Impact Award for the transformative learning solutions displayed in the case study "Haverhill Makes Quick Recovery From Ransomware Attack With ClassLink."

The 1EdTech Learning Impact Awards recognize high-impact, evidence-based digital learning solutions and strategies implemented in an educational setting to elevate learning experiences and impact. From the 34 finalists in this year's competition, a panel of judges selected those demonstrating the most significant impact on personalized learning, institutional performance, and the digital learning ecosystem.

Haverhill Public Schools Director of Technology, Doug Russell and Assistant Director of Technology, Brian Nagel, were both instrumental in securing the Silver Learning Impact Award for ClassLink.

During the judging process, Russell and Nagel explained to the panel how ClassLink helped the district recover from a ransomware attack and have students back to learning within 24 hours.

"It's an honor to be recognized, alongside our good friends at Haverhill Public Schools, for the transformative impact ClassLink has made on learning in Haverhill. We're incredibly proud to play a part in connecting students and educators with the tools they need, especially in the face of cybersecurity threats."- Gregg Calvaruso, VP of Marketing, ClassLink

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a global education provider of access and analytics products that create more time for learning and help schools better understand digital engagement. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 17 million students and staff in over 2,200 school systems. Visit classlink.com to learn more.

About 1EdTech

1EdTech is a member-based non-profit community partnership of leading educational providers at all levels, government organizations, and edtech suppliers working together to enable better digital teaching and learning. This unique collaboration establishes the connectivity that accelerates an open, innovative, and trusted education ecosystem in which products work together to enable better learning. Together, we power learner potential. 1EdTech hosts the annual Learning Impact conference and other engagement opportunities to advance the leadership and ideas that shape the future of learning. 1EdTech is supported by an affiliated public charity, the 1EdTech Foundation, that puts philanthropic funds to work for our cause.

