Blue Diamond Growers Applauds President Biden's Nominees to USDA and USTR

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond Growers, the world's leading almond marketer and processor, applauds President Biden's nominations of the Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs at the United States Department of Agriculture and of Chief Agriculture Negotiator at the Office of the United States Trade Representative. These two positions have been vacant since the beginning of the Biden Administration. Blue Diamond Growers welcomes this positive step for foreign trade and agriculture.

The role of the Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs at USDA will focus on international negotiations and policy development from the lens of American farmers. The position of Chief Agriculture Negotiator at USTR is an essential position for agricultural trade and international relationships. Blue Diamond is very pleased that the Biden Administration has taken careful steps to fulfill this position with a suitable candidate. The fulfillment of these two positions are critical to the success of American agriculture, and Blue Diamond anticipates the undoubted success these positions will bring to international trade.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing over 3,000 of California's almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,800 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.bluediamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter .

