Sotheby's International Realty Prevails in REAL Trends "The Thousand" Top Individual Sales Volume Category

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce that once again it is the most represented real estate brand on the 2022 REAL Trends "The Thousand" Individuals by Sales Volume list. The rankings represent the brand's unparalleled network of luxury agents, accounting for nearly 20% of the Individuals by Sales Volume category. The annual report ranks America's top 1,000 residential real estate agents and teams based on 2021 annual sales volume and transaction sides.
"Once again, Sotheby's International Realty agents continue to outperform the industry," said Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby's International Realty. "In 2021, the brand achieved a global sales volume of US$204 billion – a more than 33% increase year-over-year, significantly outpacing NAR¹. These rankings show that more luxury agents who transact at the high-end are affiliated with Sotheby's International Realty than any other brand, and it recognizes their many accomplishments during another historic year. I am proud to work alongside the best in the business."
On the 2022 list, Sotheby's International Realty claimed 43 of the top 250 sales associates in the REAL Trends individual sales volume category.
2022 REAL Trends "The Thousand" Rankings (Listed in Alphabetical Order):
Top Agents by Sales Volume
- Chris Adlam
- Ralph Arias
- Scott Aurich
- Serena Boardman
- Binkan Cinaroglu
- Lisa Cregan
- Dan Dockray
- Robert Dullnig
- Andrew Ernemann
- Carrie B. Goodman
- Harald Grant
- Eric Iantorno
- Brad Kappel
- Chris Klug
- Michael LaPay
- Eric Lavey
- Mary Lee
- Ginger Martin
- Michael Martinez
- Leslie McElwreath
- Chandra Miller
- Beate V. Moore
- Craig Morris
- Todd Peter
- Russell Post
- Bridget Ramey
- Michael Rankin
- Garrett Reuss
- Hillary Ryan
- Joseph Sabeh
- Linda Sansone
- Tara Shapiro
- Tina Shone
- John Shroyer
- Wendy Storch
- Darlene Streit
- Alexis Tarumianz
- Tyler Thomas
- Jorge Uribe
- Karen Van Arsdale
- Christian Wach
- Kumara Wilcoxon
- Lea Williams
Top Teams by Sales Volume
- Anne Erwin Sotheby's International Realty
- Bisignano Group
- CAIN Group
- Canning Properties Group
- Dreyfus Group
- Echelberger Group
- Gregg Lynn Team
- Huff/Vaughn/Sassi
- Luxury Property Group
- Michelle Thomas Team
- Private Client Group
- Stanfield Real Estate Group
- The Behr Team
- The Field Team
- The Power of 4
- The Waterfront Team
- Tom Evans Real Estate
Top Agents by Transactions
- Binkan Cinaroglu
- Anne Lusk
- Darlene Streit
Top Teams by Transactions
- Michelle Thomas Team
The complete "The Thousand" top real estate professionals list can be found on REAL Trends' website, www.realtrends.com.
¹Copyright ©2021 "Existing Home Sales." NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®. All rights reserved. Reprinted with permission. January 20, 2022, https://cdn.nar.realtor/sites/default/files/documents/ehs-12-2021-overview-2022-01-20_0_0.pdf
Sotheby's International Realty
Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,000 offices located in 78 countries and territories worldwide, including 51 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.
The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.
