Innovative Connecting Announces Release of Chrome-Compatible Version of Turbo VPN

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Connecting PTE Ltd., a Singapore-based technology company specializing in internet security, has announced that a Chrome-compatible version of Turbo VPN is released. This Turbo VPN connection service is free for Chrome users, giving users access to worldwide VPN servers that are fast and stable. When using the Chrome version of Turbo VPN, users can hide their address and location while being able to access various streaming platforms cross-regionally. The VPN service also allows users to keep their data secure when connecting to hotspots and public WiFi sources. Turbo VPN features a strict no-log policy and high-level encryption protocols. Users will find the Chrome version of this application simple to use, offering a one-tap connection to the desired VPN server.

The company that developed Turbo VPN, Innovative Connecting, is one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Singapore, trusted by over 300 million users worldwide. Innovative Connecting makes its customers the top priority, offering 24/7 customer care service and the utmost privacy.

"With this release from Turbo VPN, Chrome users will finally have the opportunity to take advantage of the exceptional VPN servers we have to offer. Our products have already gained popularity in more than 150 countries around the world, and we expect to continue to expand with the launch of our latest version," said Taylor, a spokesperson for Innovative Connecting Pte Ltd. "At Innovative Connecting, we believe in the power of the open web. Turbo VPN gives users the chance to take control of their privacy and streaming abilities. People can anonymously surf the web at fast speeds thanks to the first-rate services provided by Turbo VPN."

Using military-grade VPN protection, Turbo VPN is able to provide first-rate online security and privacy. The application features AES 128-bit encryption to ensure that online activities are untraceable. The IPsec protocols programmed into the app keep the user's IP address hidden when using WiFi hotspots or any other public network connection. Turbo VPN allows users to protect up to 5 devices simultaneously while also allowing them to freely stream their favorite shows regardless of whether they are abroad or at home. Users can bypass restrictions and firewalls to allow access to websites, apps, iPlayer, social networks, and other online services. This application is also practical for gamers who wish to reduce a game's latency and accelerate mobile game speeds. Turbo VPN can improve the gaming experience for PUBG, FreeFire, Mobile Legends, Roblox, and more.

The Chrome-compatible version of Turbo VPN is released in June 2022. Turbo VPN is compatible with iOS, Mac, Android, and Windows. The release of this user-friendly application will make stable and fast VPN servers accessible to Chrome users worldwide.

To learn more about Turbo VPN, go to www.turbovpn.com.

