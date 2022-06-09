NEWSWEEK RELEASES 2022 AMERICA'S TOP DERMATOLOGISTS LIST

The List Boasts 275 of the Country's Leading Dermatologists

NEW YORK , June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek has released the 2022 America's Best Dermatologists List in partnership with Statista. Due to the significant difference in services provided, the list is split into two categories - cosmetic and medical - resulting in a total of 275 dermatologists (125 cosmetic and 150 medical) awarded to make up the leading dermatologists in the U.S.

The Top Five Medical Dermatologists in America are:

Aaron Coulon , MD ( Miami ) Mark G. Lebwohl , MD ( Los Angeles ) David J. Goldberg , MD ( Aventura, FL ) Amy S. Paller , MD ( Northbrook, IL ) Misha Rosenbach , MD ( Philadelphia )

The Top Five Cosmetic Dermatologists in America are:

Mitchel P. Goldman , MD ( San Diego ) Rebecca Fitzgerald , MD ( Los Angeles ) Doris Day , MD ( New York ) Jill S. Waibel , MD ( Miami ) Kimberly J. Butterwick , MD ( San Diego )

To review the entire list, go to www.Newsweek.com/bder-2022.

"Skincare is vital to overall health," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "We are proud to once again partner with Statista to provide readers with a guide to the best dermatologists who have been recognized by their peers for the level of care they provide patients."

"Our long-standing partnership with Newsweek has produced a stellar roster of the leading dermatologists in the U.S.," said Evan Tobias, Director of Licensing, Statista. "We are pleased to be able to provide this resource and look forward to continuing this practice of recognizing the medical professionals who go above and beyond to provide quality care."

The survey found that the highest-ranking dermatologists work primarily in an outpatient setting where patients can schedule direct appointments with the respective dermatologists as opposed to in patient settings.

Methodology

The 2022 America's Top Dermatologists lists the highest-scoring dermatologists in the 20 most populous U.S. states. During the survey period from February to April 2022, over 2,200 dermatologists, medical professionals, administrators, and managers who work in outpatient practices, were invited to an online survey via Newsweek.com.

From the survey, a score was calculated for each dermatologist based on the number of recommendations and a quality score (as assessed by the peer survey). In-state recommendations were weighted higher than out-of-state recommendations and the quality score. For cosmetic dermatologists, participants were also able to specify a standout treatment (Laser, Injectables, Body contouring) for the recommended dermatologists. Doctors who have received several recommendations for one of the two standout treatments received an additional designation.

