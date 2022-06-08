Blue Water Announces Stay More Save More Programs at Many Properties

Blue Water is evaluating affordability of all properties to combat rising gas prices

OCEAN CITY, Md., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean City, Md.-based outdoor hospitality specialist, Blue Water, announces that due to rising gas prices in the United States, they are enacting the Stay More Save More discount program for many of their properties across the country. To further combat ever rising fuel prices, all property rates in Blue Water's portfolio are being further evaluated to maintain the affordability of summer vacation travel.

The Stay More Save More program incentivizes guests to stay longer by offering multiple promotional price levels based on lengths of stay. Guests that stay three nights will receive a 15% discount, through the promo code 22GETAWAY upon registration. Guests staying five nights can enjoy 20% off with promo code 22ROADTRIP, while guests that stay an entire week can cash in on a 25% discount with the promo code 22VACATION. All coupon codes must be entered when reserving accommodations at each property, and cannot be used at check-in. In addition, active duty first responders and military personnel already enjoy a 20% discount at all Blue Water properties.

"As gas prices continue to skyrocket, we want to sincerely thank our loyal customers by offering these travel deals and continuing to re-evaluate rates throughout the season," said Todd Burgage, CEO of Blue Water. "We understand the financial uncertainty so many of you are facing, so it is our mission to make sure our RV camping and resort level experiences maintain a family-friendly price tag. Our campers deserve nothing less!"

With the Stay More Save More deals, available at most Blue Water properties, guests can enjoy a wide variety of affordable vacation accommodations, including RV, cottages, tent and glamping sites in their highly amenitized and pet-friendly resorts. Properties offering the program include, but are not limited to: Sun Outdoors Frontier Town in Berlin, MD, Sun Outdoors Ocean City Gateway in Whaleyville, MD, Jellystone Park™ at Delaware Beaches in Lincoln, DE, Jellystone Park™ Chincoteague Island in Chincoteague, VA, Sun Outdoors Chesapeake Bay in Temperanceville, VA and Outer Banks West KOA in Coinjock, NC.

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-water-development-corp/ | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlueWaterDev

