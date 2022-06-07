HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CAPABILITES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF PHYSICIANS RISK ASSOCIATES INSURANCE AGENCY, LLC IN CALIFORNIA

CHICAGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Physicians Risk Associates Insurance Agency, LLC (Physicians Risk Associates Insurance Agency). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Mission Viejo, California, Physicians Risk Associates Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency providing insurance solutions to businesses, individuals and families. Specializing in insurance solutions for medical and healthcare professionals, Physicians Risk Associates Insurance Agency's industry focus supports Hub's Healthcare Specialty practice by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

Physicians Risk Associates Insurance Agency team will join Hub Los Angeles/Orange County.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

