Holy Toledo! 1-800-GOT-JUNK? keeps on growing with a new franchise in Toledo, OH

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, the World's Largest Junk Removal Service and global industry leader, launched a brand new franchise in Toledo, Ohio. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is now available to nearly 532k households in the Toledo area, offering full service junk removal to residential and commercial customers.

Toledo Franchise Partner, Drew Boyles , has been part of 1-800-GOT-JUNK? for 18 years with eight other franchise locations across North America and serves as Mayor of El Segundo, California. Drew began exploring the Toledo area a couple years ago, deciding to open the franchise because he fell in love with the city and the people who live there.

Drew truly believes that it's all about people, his passion for developing team members and teaching entrepreneurship is a key reason he's added another franchise to his portfolio. Across his franchise locations, Drew is proud that they have "created 34 opportunities for our people to invest in our franchises and experience entrepreneurship." This is something Drew will continue to focus on in Toledo.

The franchise launched on April 15, 2022, and after being open for over a month they've prioritized sustainability by establishing local recycling and donation partners. They are also looking for additional team members to join their crew of friendly, professional truck team members!

If you're interested in interviewing Drew Boyles about his new 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchise launch or learning more about 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Toledo, contact pr@1800gotjunk.com .

About 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of their friendly, uniformed team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, they make the ordinary business of junk removal exceptional. They recycle the recyclables and donate the donatables when possible. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in over 160 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com.

