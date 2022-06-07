AbbVie to Present Extensive Data from its Migraine Portfolio at the 2022 American Headache Society® (AHS) Annual Scientific Meeting

Researchers to highlight positive results from the Phase 3 PROGRESS trial investigating atogepant (QULIPTA™) for the preventive treatment of chronic migraine

Breadth of research underscores AbbVie's leadership and commitment to people living with migraine and their individual needs

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced it will present data from its migraine portfolio at the 2022 American Headache Society (AHS) Annual Scientific Meeting to be held in Denver, June 9-12. A total of 29 abstracts, including two oral presentations and one late-breaker presentation, will cover a wide range of studies across AbbVie's migraine portfolio, and highlight the company's newest migraine treatment, atogepant (QULIPTA).

"As the only pharmaceutical company that offers three products that span the spectrum of migraine treatment, which include preventive therapies for chronic and episodic migraine and an acute treatment for migraine attacks, AbbVie is pleased to present new data across its migraine portfolio," said Michael Gold, M.D., therapeutic area head, neuroscience development, AbbVie. "We continue to research potential new indications that may help more people living with this debilitating disease. Presenting robust data from our migraine portfolio demonstrates our commitment to people living with migraine and our goal of preserving personhood."

Researchers will present results from multiple migraine studies, including a late-breaker poster presentation about the Phase 3 PROGRESS trial investigating the use of atogepant for preventive treatment of chronic migraine. Data from this study will support a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the expanded use of atogepant to include the preventive treatment of chronic migraine, potentially building on the current indication for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine. This research will support regulatory submissions globally as well.

Data also will be presented on ubrogepant (UBRELVY®) for acute treatment of migraine and onabotulinumtoxinA (BOTOX®) for the preventive treatment of chronic migraine. In addition, results from the Combining UbRogepAnt and Preventives for MiGrainE (COURAGE) study evaluating the real-world effectiveness of ubrogepant for the acute treatment of migraine when used in patients receiving onabotulinumtoxinA for the preventive treatment of chronic migraine will be presented.

AbbVie also will present interim U.S. results from the Chronic Migraine Epidemiology and Outcomes International (CaMEO-I) study focused on the use of preventive migraine treatment over the past decade in comparison to the number of preventive-eligible people with migraine who reported not currently using a preventive medication. Further study results from CaMEO-I will be shared, including U.S. interim results characterizing the pre- and post-headache phases of migraine, neck pain in migraine, and examining chronic migraine epidemiology and outcomes.

In addition, a retrospective claims database analysis will be presented. This study evaluated the impact of step therapy requirements on direct costs among people living with chronic migraine within the Medicare fee-for-service population.

Key AbbVie abstracts and presentation details for the 2022 AHS Annual Scientific Meeting are outlined below.

Abstract Title Presentation Details All Times MDT Atogepant

Post-hoc Analysis Evaluating Safety of Atogepant in ADVANCE & Open-

Label Extension Participants with Cardiovascular Risk Factors Poster (P-137) Friday, June 10 1:30 – 2:30 PM Safety and Tolerability of Atogepant: A Post Hoc Analysis of Pooled Data

From Four Clinical Trials Poster (P-141) Friday, June 10 1:30 – 2:30 PM Decrease in Body Weight With Once-Daily Atogepant for the Preventive

Treatment of Migraine: A Post Hoc Analysis Oral Presentation Saturday, June 11 7:30 am – 9:30 am Effect of High Fat Meal on the Pharmacokinetics of an Immediate Release

Atogepant Tablet Poster (P-118) Saturday, June 11 1:00 – 2:15 PM Effects of CYP3A4 inhibition/induction, and OATP inhibition on the

pharmacokinetics of atogepant in healthy adults: Two phase 1, open-label,

fixed-sequence, single-center, crossover trials Poster (P-120) Saturday, June 11 1:00 – 2:15 PM Monthly Migraine Days, Acute Medication Use Days, and Migraine-Specific

Quality of Life in Responders to Atogepant: A Post Hoc Analysis Poster (P-182) Saturday, June 11 1:00 – 2:15 PM Evaluation of the Pharmacokinetic Interaction and Safety of Coadministered

Atogepant and Topiramate Poster (P-172) Saturday, June 11 1:00 – 2:15 PM Sustained Response to Atogepant in Individuals with Episodic Migraine:

Post Hoc Analyses of 12- and 52-Week Phase 3 Trials Poster Saturday, June 11 1:00 – 2:15 PM Subsequent Response to Atogepant in Individuals with Episodic Migraine

after an Initial Inadequate Response: Post Hoc Analysis of a 12-week Phase

3 Trial Poster (P-200) Saturday, June 11 1:00 – 2:15 PM Atogepant for the Preventive Treatment of Chronic Migraine: Results From

the PROGRESS Phase 3 Trial Poster (LB-P-04) Saturday, June 11 1:00 – 2:15 PM Ubrogepant

Real-World Effectiveness of Ubrogepant Among Participants with Prior

Treatment Failure: Subgroup Analysis from the UNIVERSE Study Poster (P-139) Friday, June 10 1:30 – 2:30 PM Within-Person Consistency of Acute Treatment Success With Ubrogepant:

Results From a Long-term Safety Study Poster (P-208) Saturday, June 11 1:00 – 2:15 PM Participant-Reported Normal Function and Satisfaction are Maintained with

Long-Term Intermittent Use of Ubrogepant Poster (P-134) Saturday, June 11 1:00 – 2:15 PM Real-World Effectiveness of Ubrogepant for the Acute Treatment of Migraine

in Combination with OnabotulinumtoxinA Preventive: Results from the

COURAGE Study Poster (P-190) Saturday, June 11 1:00 – 2:15 PM Treatment Satisfaction and Optimization with Real-World Use of Ubrogepant

for the Acute Treatment of Migraine in Combination with

OnabotulinumtoxinA Preventive: Results from the COURAGE Study Poster (P-147) Saturday, June 11 1:00 – 2:15 PM Within-Person Analysis of Ubrogepant Treatment of Mild Versus Moderate-

Severe Headache Pain during a Phase 3 Long-Term Safety Extension Trial Poster (P-148) Saturday, June 11 1:00 – 2:15 PM OnabotulinumtoxinA

Real-World Persistence Rates for OnabotulinumtoxinA versus CGRP mAbs

Among Patients With Chronic Migraine: An Analysis of Electronic Health

Record Data Poster (P-93) Friday, June 10 1:30 – 2:30 PM Real-World Persistence and Costs Among Patients with Chronic Migraine

Treated With OnabotulinumtoxinA or CGRP mAbs: A Retrospective Claims

Analysis Study Poster (P-92) Saturday, June 11 1:00 – 2:15 PM Evaluation of PREEMPT fixed-dose, fixed-site and follow the pain treatment

paradigms in the PREDICT Study Poster (P-171) Friday, June 10 1:30 – 2:30 PM Impact of Step Therapy for Chronic Migraine on Pharmacy Costs and

Healthcare Resource Utilization Poster (P-79) Friday, June 10 1:30 – 2:30 PM Migraine disease

Impact of Monthly Headache Days on Migraine-Related Quality of Life:

Results From the CaMEO Study Poster (P-21) Friday, June 10 1:30 – 2:30 PM The Association Between Preventive Treatment Failure and Quality of Life

and Functioning Among Individuals with Low- and Moderate- to High-

Frequency Episodic Migraine Poster (P-98) Saturday, June 11 1:00 – 2:15 PM Characterizing Preventive Treatment Gaps in Migraine: Interim Results From

the CaMEO-International Study United States Sample Oral Presentation Saturday, June 11 7:30 am – 9:30 am Healthcare Resource Utilization and Costs in Low- and Moderate- to High-

Frequency Episodic Migraine: Association with Preventive Treatment Failure Poster (P-76) Saturday, June 11 1:00 – 2:15 PM Characterizing the Pre- and Post-Headache Phases of Migraine: Interim

Results From the CaMEO-International Study (US Sample) Poster (P-11) Friday, June 10 1:30 – 2:30 PM Characterizing Pre-Headache (Prodrome) Features of Migraine Attacks:

Results From the CaMEO Study Poster (P-10) Friday, June 10 1:30 – 2:30 PM Relative Frequency, Healthcare Resource Utilization, and Costs of

Diagnosed Drug-Induced Headache and Potential Acute Medication

Overuse in Patients with Migraine Poster (P-96) Saturday, June 11 1:00 – 2:15 PM Chronic Migraine Epidemiology and Outcomes – International (CaMEO-I)

Study: Methods and Interim US Findings for Gender and Changes in

Diagnosis Rates Over Nearly a Decade Poster (P-43) Friday, June 10 1:30 – 2:30 PM Characterizing Neck Pain in Migraine: Interim Results From the CaMEO-I

Study United States Sample Poster (P-42) Saturday, June 11 1:00 – 2:15 PM

The 2022 AHS Annual Scientific Session agenda can be found here.

About QULIPTA™ (atogepant)

QULIPTA™, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2021, is available in the United States as the first and only oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist (gepant) specifically developed for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine. CGRP and its receptors are expressed in regions of the nervous system associated with migraine pathophysiology, and studies have shown that CGRP levels are elevated during migraine attacks. QULIPTA blocks CGRP through a once-daily dose and is available in three strengths – 10 mg, 30 mg and 60 mg.

QULIPTA™ USE AND U.S. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

QULIPTA is a prescription medicine used for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in adults.

Before taking QULIPTA, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:

Have kidney problems or are on dialysis

Have liver problems

Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if QULIPTA will harm your unborn baby

Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if QULIPTA passes into your breast milk. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby while taking QULIPTA

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. QULIPTA may affect the way other medicines work, and other medicines may affect how QULIPTA works. Your healthcare provider may need to change the dose of QULIPTA when taken with certain other medicines.

The most common side effects of QULIPTA are nausea, constipation, and fatigue. These are not all the possible side effects of QULIPTA.

Please see full Prescribing Information .

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA.

Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie may be able to help.

Visit AbbVie.com/myAbbVieAssist to learn more.

About UBRELVY® (ubrogepant)

UBRELVY® is an orally administered calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist (gepant) for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults that is an option for a wide range of patients who experience migraine attacks. UBRELVY® is the first pill of its kind to directly block CGRP, a protein released during a migraine attack, from binding to its receptors.

UBRELVY® USE AND U.S. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

UBRELVY® is a prescription medicine used for the acute treatment of migraine attacks with or without aura in adults. UBRELVY® is not used to prevent migraine headaches.

Who should not take UBRELVY® (ubrogepant)?

Do not take UBRELVY® if you are taking medicines known as strong CYP3A4 inhibitors, such as ketoconazole, clarithromycin, or itraconazole.

What should I tell my healthcare provider before taking UBRELVY®?

Tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:

Have liver problems

Have kidney problems

Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant

Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Your healthcare provider can tell you if it is safe to take UBRELVY® with other medicines.

What are the most common side effects of UBRELVY®?

The most common side effects are nausea (4%) and sleepiness (3%). These are not all of the possible side effects of UBRELVY®.

Please see full Prescribing Information.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA.

Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie may be able to help.

Visit AbbVie.com/myAbbVieAssist to learn more.

About BOTOX® (onabotulinumtoxinA)

BOTOX® was first approved by the FDA in 1989 for two rare eye muscle disorders – blepharospasm and strabismus in adults. Today, BOTOX® is FDA-approved for 12 therapeutic indications, including chronic migraine, overactive bladder, leakage of urine (incontinence) due to overactive bladder caused by a neurologic condition in adults and in pediatric patients five years of age and older, cervical dystonia, adult and pediatric spasticity, and severe underarm sweating (axillary hyperhidrosis).

BOTOX® (onabotulinumtoxinA) U.S. Important Information

Indications

BOTOX® is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used:

To treat overactive bladder symptoms such as a strong need to urinate with leaking or wetting accidents (urge urinary incontinence), a strong need to urinate right away (urgency), and urinating often (frequency) in adults 18 years and older when another type of medicine (anticholinergic) does not work well enough or cannot be taken

To treat leakage of urine (incontinence) in adults 18 years and older with overactive bladder caused by a neurologic disease who still have leakage or cannot tolerate the side effects after trying an anticholinergic medication

To treat overactive bladder due to a neurologic disease in children 5 years of age and older when another type of medicine (anticholinergic) does not work well enough or cannot be taken

To prevent headaches in adults with chronic migraine who have 15 or more days each month with headache lasting 4 or more hours each day in people 18 years or older

To treat increased muscle stiffness in people 2 years of age and older with spasticity

To treat the abnormal head position and neck pain that happens with cervical dystonia (CD) in people 16 years and older

To treat certain types of eye muscle problems (strabismus) or abnormal spasm of the eyelids (blepharospasm) in people 12 years of age and older

BOTOX® is also injected into the skin to treat the symptoms of severe underarm sweating (severe primary axillary hyperhidrosis) when medicines used on the skin (topical) do not work well enough in people 18 years and older.

It is not known whether BOTOX® is safe and effective to prevent headaches in patients with migraine who have 14 or fewer headache days each month (episodic migraine).

BOTOX® has not been shown to help people perform task-specific functions with their upper limbs or increase movement in joints that are permanently fixed in position by stiff muscles.

It is not known whether BOTOX® is safe and effective for severe sweating anywhere other than your armpits.

U.S. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOTOX® may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX®:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months

Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms including: loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect away from the injection site when BOTOX® has been used at the recommended dose to treat chronic migraine, severe underarm sweating, blepharospasm, or strabismus.

BOTOX® may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of taking BOTOX®. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Do not receive BOTOX® if you: are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc® (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA), or Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA); have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

Do not receive BOTOX® for the treatment of urinary incontinence if you: have a urinary tract infection (UTI) or cannot empty your bladder on your own and are not routinely catheterizing. Due to the risk of urinary retention (not being able to empty the bladder), only patients who are willing and able to initiate catheterization post treatment, if required, should be considered for treatment.

Patients treated for overactive bladder:

In clinical trials, 36 of the 552 patients had to self-catheterize for urinary retention following treatment with BOTOX® compared to 2 of the 542 treated with placebo. The median duration of post-injection catheterization for these patients treated with BOTOX® 100 Units (n = 36) was 63 days (minimum 1 day to maximum 214 days) as compared to a median duration of 11 days (minimum 3 days to maximum 18 days) for patients receiving placebo (n = 2). Patients with diabetes mellitus treated with BOTOX® were more likely to develop urinary retention than nondiabetics.

Adult Patients treated for overactive bladder due to neurologic disease:

In clinical trials, 30.6% of patients (33/108) who were not using clean intermittent catheterization (CIC) prior to injection, required catheterization for urinary retention following treatment with BOTOX® 200 Units as compared to 6.7% of patients (7/104) treated with placebo. The median duration of post-injection catheterization for these patients treated with BOTOX® 200 Units (n = 33) was 289 days (minimum 1 day to maximum 530 days) as compared to a median duration of 358 days (minimum 2 days to maximum 379 days) for patients receiving placebo (n = 7). Among patients not using CIC at baseline, those with MS were more likely to require CIC post injection than those with SCI.

The dose of BOTOX® is not the same as, or comparable to, another botulinum toxin product.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported, including itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, dizziness, or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you experience symptoms; further injection of BOTOX® should be discontinued.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects, including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing from typical doses of BOTOX®.

Tell your doctor if you have any breathing-related problems. Your doctor may monitor you for breathing problems during treatment with BOTOX® for spasticity or for detrusor overactivity associated with a neurologic condition. The risk of developing lung disease in patients with reduced lung function is increased in patients receiving BOTOX®.

Cornea problems have been reported. Cornea (surface of the eye) problems have been reported in some people receiving BOTOX® for their blepharospasm, especially in people with certain nerve disorders. BOTOX® may cause the eyelids to blink less, which could lead to the surface of the eye being exposed to air more than is usual. Tell your doctor if you experience any problems with your eyes while receiving BOTOX®. Your doctor may treat your eyes with drops, ointments, contact lenses, or with an eye patch.

Bleeding behind the eye has been reported. Bleeding behind the eyeball has been reported in some people receiving BOTOX® for their strabismus. Tell your doctor if you notice any new visual problems while receiving BOTOX®.

Bronchitis and upper respiratory tract infections (common colds) have been reported. Bronchitis was reported more frequently in adults receiving BOTOX® for upper limb spasticity. Upper respiratory infections were also reported more frequently in adults with prior breathing-related problems with spasticity. In pediatric patients treated with BOTOX® for upper limb spasticity, upper respiratory tract infections were reported more frequently. In pediatric patients treated with BOTOX® for lower limb spasticity, upper respiratory tract infections were not reported more frequently than placebo.

Autonomic dysreflexia in patients treated for overactive bladder due to neurologic disease. Autonomic dysreflexia associated with intradetrusor injections of BOTOX® could occur in patients treated for detrusor overactivity associated with a neurologic condition and may require prompt medical therapy. In clinical trials, the incidence of autonomic dysreflexia was greater in adult patients treated with BOTOX® 200 Units compared with placebo (1.5% versus 0.4%, respectively).

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including if you: have or have had bleeding problems; have plans to have surgery; had surgery on your face; weakness of forehead muscles; trouble raising your eyebrows; drooping eyelids; any other abnormal facial change; have symptoms of a urinary tract infection (UTI) and are being treated for urinary incontinence (symptoms of a urinary tract infection may include pain or burning with urination, frequent urination, or fever); have problems emptying your bladder on your own and are being treated for urinary incontinence; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX® can harm your unborn baby); are breastfeeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX® passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX® with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® in the past.

Tell your doctor if you received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc®, Dysport®, or Xeomin® in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX® include: dry mouth, discomfort or pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, neck pain, eye problems: double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids, swelling of your eyelids, dry eyes; drooping eyebrows; and upper respiratory tract infection. In adults being treated for urinary incontinence, other side effects include urinary tract infection and painful urination. In children being treated for urinary incontinence, other side effects include urinary tract infection and bacteria in the urine. If you have difficulty fully emptying your bladder on your own after receiving BOTOX®, you may need to use disposable self-catheters to empty your bladder up to a few times each day until your bladder is able to start emptying again.

For more information refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

Please see BOTOX® full Product Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie may be able to help.

Visit AbbVie.com/myAbbVieAssist to learn more.

About AbbVie in Migraine

At AbbVie, we are committed to empowering people living with migraine disease. We advance science that enables health care providers to care for people impacted across the spectrum of migraine. Through education and partnerships with the migraine community, we strive to help those with migraine navigate barriers to care, access effective treatments and reduce the impact of migraine on their lives.

About AbbVie in Neuroscience

At AbbVie, our commitment to preserve the personhood of those living with neurological and psychiatric disorders is unwavering. Every challenge in this uncharted territory makes us more determined and drives us harder to discover and deliver solutions for patients, care partners and clinicians. AbbVie's Neuroscience portfolio consists of approved therapies in neurological and psychiatric disorders including bipolar I disorder, cervical dystonia, major depressive disorder, migraine, Parkinson's disease, post-stroke spasticity, schizophrenia, and others along with a robust pipeline.

We have a strong investment in neuroscience research, with our Foundational Neuroscience Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and our Neuroscience Discovery site in Ludwigshafen, Germany, where our research and resilience in these challenging therapeutic areas is yielding a deeper understanding of the pathophysiology of neurological and psychiatric disorders and identifying targets for potential disease-modifying therapeutics aimed at making a difference in people's lives.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

