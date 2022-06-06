Quantum Health Chief People Officer Veronica Knuth to join Silicon Valley conference panel on workplace health in a hybrid environment

From Day One conference panel to address how employers can use innovative, empathy-based strategic benefits solutions to boost morale and productivity

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health, the healthcare navigation and care coordination industry leader, announced today that Chief People Officer Veronica Knuth will appear on a panel of national thought leaders in the areas of human resources, hybrid work, diversity, employee benefits, social impact and employee engagement during "Workers and the Corporate Values Revolution," a From Day One series conference, in Silicon Valley on June 14.

"Employee benefits play a pivotal role in the race to keep pace with rapidly evolving workforce expectations and cultural preferences, as well as a vast array of benefits offerings and regulations," said Knuth. "I look forward to discussing how empathy-based strategic benefits solutions can enhance an employer's brand perception and value among current and prospective employees, while also supporting overall corporate performance."

Knuth is a seasoned business leader, with expertise in human resources strategy, talent acquisition, and building and leading optimized workforces. In her role at Quantum Health, Knuth leads the development of health, wellbeing, and workplace culture initiatives that support Quantum Health's consumer-centric approach to healthcare navigation and care coordination.

The From Day One conference series is designed to provide an up-to-the-minute conversation about how organizations can build stronger bonds of trust with their employees and their communities. The panel discussion, "Managing a Healthy Workplace in a Hybrid Environment," will explore how employers and human resource leaders can boost morale and productivity, and enhance their employment brands by using empathy-based strategic benefits solutions, like healthcare navigation, to guide their initiatives and communications with employees.

The conference takes place Tuesday, June 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. PT, in Silicon Valley, California. For more information about this panel and the speakers, go to https://www.fromdayone.co/conferences/silicon-valley-2022/.

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member's healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes, and cost efficiencies.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. Quantum Health has consistently been named one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies by the Women Presidents Organization, and Columbus Business First has consecutively honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

To learn more about the company, visit www.Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

