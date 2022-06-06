JupiterOne Named Winner of Three Coveted Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2022

JupiterOne Wins "Most Comprehensive Cybersecurity Startup of the Year", "Best Solution in SaaS/Cloud Security" and CEO Erkang Zheng Wins "Next Gen Chief Executive of the Year" in the 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JupiterOne, the industry's leading cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform provider, is proud to announce today that it has received awards for "Most Comprehensive Cybersecurity Startup of the Year" and "Best Solution in SaaS/Cloud Security" from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. In addition, JupiterOne CEO and Founder Erkang Zheng was named the "Next Gen Chief Executive of the Year."

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 10th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said Erkang Zheng, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of JupiterOne.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber crime. JupiterOne is absolutely worthy of this these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

JupiterOne is excited to be a member on this coveted group of winners. For a full list of this year's awards and winners, click here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Please join us virtually at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2022 today at https://www.rsaconference.com/usa , as we share our red carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online at our website, our blog, and our social media channels.

About JupiterOne

JupiterOne is a cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform company, providing visibility and security into your entire cyber asset universe. Using graphs and relationships, JupiterOne provides a contextual knowledge base for an organization's cyber asset operations. With JupiterOne , teams can discover, monitor, understand, and act on changes in their digital environments. Cloud resources, ephemeral devices, identities, access rights, code, pull requests, and much more are collected, graphed, and monitored automatically by JupiterOne.

About Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

