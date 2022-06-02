Enable Injections Enhances Board with Addition of Three New Directors

New directors add meaningful operating, investing and delivery systems experience to Enable Injections, strengthening its mission to lead drug delivery innovation worldwide.

CINCINNATI, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enable Injections, Inc. ("Enable"), a company developing and manufacturing the enFuse® platform of investigational wearable drug delivery systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of James ("Jim") Collins, Rebecca ("Beckie") Robertson, and Alec White to the company's Board of Directors, effective May 31, 2022. In connection with these appointments, Enable increased the size of its Board to nine members.

Enable Injections' enFuse is an innovative drug delivery technology designed to subcutaneously (SC) deliver large volumes of up to 50mL for a wide range of therapies and diseases, and is designed to improve the patient experience. (PRNewswire)

Jim Collins brings over two decades of expertise as a global biopharma executive, most recently at Sanofi and Eli Lilly, in device research and development, design, packaging and delivery. Jim dedicated his career to developing and launching multiple innovative drug delivery technologies to improve patient convenience. These included the market-leading insulin KwikPen Platform, the Trulicity Pen Platform, the Talz Pen Platform, the Savvio Pen, the Forteo Pen, and a number of other first-to-market delivery systems.

Beckie Robertson is Principal of Longridge Business Advisors and co-founder of Versant Ventures, a leading healthcare venture capital firm with $3.2 billion under management. Beckie, who specializes in early-stage medical devices and diagnostics, has over 30 years of executive experience in the medical device industry. Beckie's career encompasses venture capital and operating experience in medical products as an engineer, entrepreneur, corporate executive, and investor.

Alec White is Senior Analyst at Magnetar Capital, a leading alternative investment firm with over $13 billion under management. Alec covers pharmaceutical and therapeutic investments and has over a decade of buy side investment experience. Alec and the Magnetar team provide extensive contacts across the financial and biotech communities and deep healthcare investing expertise.

"We are pleased to welcome Jim, Beckie, and Alec as new directors to Enable's Board," said Mike Hooven, President and CEO of Enable Injections. "Their collective experience reflects a diversity of perspectives, skills, and backgrounds, which we believe is key to effectively implementing strong governance to help manage and facilitate growth of our business. We look forward to benefiting from the new directors' guidance as we continue to execute on our strategy and seek to enhance value in the drug delivery space."

About Enable Injections

Cincinnati-based Enable Injections is a global healthcare innovation company developing and manufacturing drug delivery systems designed to improve the patient experience. Enable's body-worn enFuse® delivers high-volume pharmaceutical and biologic therapeutics via subcutaneous administration, with the aim improving convenience, supporting superior outcomes, and advancing healthcare system economics. For more information, please visit www.enableinjections.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Enable Injections, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enable Injections, Inc.