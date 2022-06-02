BIOLASE TO PRESENT AT LD MICRO INVITATIONAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE ON JUNE 8, 2022

LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced today that it will be presenting at the 2022 LD Micro Invitational, a prominent three-day investor conference, at the Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM PST / 6:30 PM EST. President and Chief Executive Officer, John Beaver, will be presenting to a live and virtual audience.

Register to watch the event here: https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 7-9, 2022 and will be available virtually on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

View BIOLASE's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/BIOL

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 301 patented and 32 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 43,300 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc, Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry, and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase.

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

