More than $225,000 still available in energy bill assistance for Duke Energy Indiana customers

Qualifying customers can receive up to $300 toward their energy bills.

PLAINFIELD, Ind., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than $225,000 in financial assistance is still available to Duke Energy Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills.

"Hoosiers are paying more at the grocery store and gas pump and may also be noticing higher energy bills, as rising fuel costs impact the price of electricity," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "We know that higher bills can be a hardship for many, and we want to connect our customers with financial assistance and resources to help. So far this year, we have been able to support approximately 450 households with more than $100,000 in assistance."

The funding is made possible through Duke Energy's Share the Light Fund, which brings together customers and communities to help individuals and families struggling to pay their energy bills. Duke Energy works in partnership with the Indiana Community Action Association to distribute the company's assistance funds.

Qualifying Duke Energy customers who are struggling to pay their electricity bills can receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account. Customers should contact their local community action agency to take advantage of funds available locally. Click here to find a listing of service providers by county.

Duke Energy offers a number of tools and resources to help customers take control of their energy use and save money. To learn more about these programs, visit duke-energy.com/HereToHelp.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 870,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business and at least a 50% carbon reduction from electric generation by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The 2050 net-zero goals also include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

