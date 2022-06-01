Jewel360 Launches the First All-in-One Cloud-based Retail Software Built to Meet the Needs of Modern Jewelry Retailers

All-in-one POS solution combines the simplicity and flexibility of a cloud-based solution with the comprehensive functionality that modern jewelry retailers need

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewel360 announced today the first all-in-one, cloud-based retail software dedicated exclusively to the needs of jewelry retailers. Jewel360 is a true end-to-end retail software solution that supports retail jewelry business operations with real-time visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, repairs, customer communications and marketing. Jewel360 also includes real-time integration with Clientbook, the industry's leading clienteling solution.

Jewel360 will showcase its new platform at the JCK Show for Luxury Jewelry in Las Vegas, June 10-13, in Booth #58081.

Jewel360 combines decades of experience from the ASC Craftsman jewelry brand with a proven, modern retail technology platform to deliver a seamless experience for both the jewelry retailer and their customers. With industry-specific features that generic POS systems can't match and years of jewelry store expertise and know-how, Jewel360's cloud-based solution and industry integrations enable retailers to be on the leading edge.

Key features include:

Modern, cloud-based platform for anytime, anywhere visibility and control on your computer or mobile device

Integrated POS and website to provide a seamless omnichannel experience for in-store and online sales as well as inventory management

Strategic third-party business function integrations for clienteling, bookkeeping, shipping and localization

Jewelry-specific POS features such as repairs, custom work, special orders and layaway

"We're excited to bring Jewel360 to the industry and support jewelry retailers with a truly modern solution unlike any other," said Nick Gurney, General Manager, Jewel360. "We've combined decades of jewelry expertise with industry-leading technology to design an all-in-one solution to help retailers streamline operations and increase sales. To date, customers that have switched to Jewel360 have increased sales by 20 percent or more."

To schedule a demo of Jewel360 at JCK or to learn more, visit www.Jewel360.com.

About Jewel360

Jewel360 is an all-in-one, cloud-based retail software built to meet the needs of modern jewelry retailers. The Jewel360 integrated POS solution provides end-to-end visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, repairs, customer communications and marketing. Jewel360 combines the simplicity and flexibility of a cloud-based solution with the comprehensive functionality that modern jewelry retailers need.

