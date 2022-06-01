Hertz Announces Liz Bowyer as Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs

ESTERO, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz (NASDAQ: HTZ) today announced that Liz Bowyer has joined the company as executive vice president of corporate affairs, effective June 1. Bowyer will be responsible for Hertz's strategic approach to communications, corporate reputation, and the company's social responsibility and sustainability initiatives.

The Hertz Corporation. (PRNewsfoto/Hertz) (PRNewswire)

"This new senior leader position demonstrates our continued focus on communicating across our broad group of stakeholders, and actively positioning Hertz in the public conversation on issues related to our business and the future of mobility," said Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr. "Liz brings a wealth of experience that will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our business and the Hertz story."

Bowyer has spent her career working at the intersection of communications, politics and law. She's been a television producer for NBC News, a speechwriter and researcher at the White House, and an attorney practicing complex civil litigation. She was a managing director at Goldman Sachs, overseeing the company's brand and content strategy as it emerged from the financial crisis. Most recently, she was responsible for brand, content and strategic communications at a tech start-up focused on making home ownership more accessible.

Bowyer received her bachelor's degree from the University of Florida and her Juris Doctor degree from Columbia Law School. She's a member of the board of directors of Human Rights First and the Progressive Policy Institute.

"I'm delighted to join Stephen and the team at Hertz for the next chapter of this iconic American company," said Bowyer. "I'm excited to be part of Hertz's vision to transform the future of mobility while creating a world-class customer experience."

About Hertz

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit www.hertz.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this release include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "potential," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may," "would," "should," "could," "forecasts" or similar expressions. These statements are based on the Hertz's current views with respect to future events and the timing of the tender offer. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including prevailing market conditions, as well as other factors. Forward-looking statements represent Hertz's estimates and assumptions only as of the date that they were made, and, except as required by law, Hertz undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Liz Bowyer, Hertz Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.