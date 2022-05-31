Christian Horizons Opens Innovative Care Model for Senior Support in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Horizons is proud to open the doors to New Horizons PACE St. Louis, a revolutionary care model supporting Medicare-qualifying older adults who need skilled nursing support yet want to remain living independently in their home. New Horizons PACE is proud to be part of the Medicare and Medicaid supported PACE® initiative - Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. Found throughout the nation, New Horizons PACE is the only program of its kind serving St. Louis.

"We saw a need in the community to bring back a program that supports older adults who find themselves in a service gap—needing health service yet unable to afford a continuing care community," said Jake Bell, Christian Horizons president and CEO. "Through the support of New Horizons PACE's interdisciplinary team, these individuals can receive vital health and social services, allowing them to remain living independently for as long as possible. This is person-centered support at its finest and we're privileged to serve."

Like other PACE programs throughout the country, New Horizons PACE St. Louis is a proven cost-effective care alternative to nursing home care and is led by an interdisciplinary team of health care professionals that provide person-centered health support to qualifying older adults at-home or in the New Horizons center. Through connection and support, New Horizons PACE St. Louis allows older adults to continue living in their community while providing peace of mind to families that their loved ones are supported.

Some of the many services provided at New Horizons PACE St. Louis include: primary healthcare support, organized life enrichment and social activities, home care, prescription coverage, meals at the PACE center, dental care, mental health support, physical therapy and more. Costs of all services are covered for those who qualify, providing an incredible cost benefit for older adults and their families.

PACE has been called the "Underdog of Senior Care" by the New York Times for its innovative approach that allows seniors to live independently and with a better quality of life than they would receive in a nursing home. PACE is also a more cost-effective model for Medicare and Medicaid. New Horizons PACE St. Louis is supported by Medicare and Medicaid for those who qualify and live in their service area zip code. Participants can disenroll at any time.

Learn more about this incredible program by calling the New Horizons PACE center at 833.654.PACE (7223) TTY: 711 or visiting us at https://bit.ly/3NBKx5q .

As a faith-based, not-for-profit organization, Christian Horizons is in service to a mission of honoring God by offering a full continuum of care and support services to older adults. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, the organization owns and operates a portfolio of seven life plan campuses and five stand-alone older adult communities offering a mix of independent, assisted and supportive living; memory support; long-term healthcare centers and short-term rehabilitation. The organization also serves older adults through New Horizons PACE St. Louis, CareLink Home Care and Safe Haven Hospice in central Illinois, and Senior Care Pharmacy Services. Learn more at https://christianhorizonsliving.org/ .

The National PACE Association (NPA) works to advance the efforts of PACE programs, which coordinate and provide preventive, primary, acute and long-term care services so older individuals can continue living in the community. The PACE model of care is centered on the belief that it is better for the well-being of seniors with chronic care needs and their families to be served in the community whenever possible. For more information, visit www.NPAonline.org and follow @TweetNPA.

