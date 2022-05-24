UniformMarket Adds More Muscle to B2B Program Manager, Making Uniform Programs More Agile and Effective

EVANSTON, Ill., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UniformMarket, the Illinois-based leading SaaS eCommerce platform for fast-growing B2B businesses in the uniform, medical equipment, footwear and apparel industry has further strengthened its flagship digital solution, B2B Program Manager, for retailers, distributors, and manufacturers to make uniform programs more flexible and employee-centric.

The introduction of these features will make uniform programs more employee-centric and seamless in their execution.

Now, businesses can manage and run their uniform program more seamlessly; Creating an immersive user experience by giving shoppers more freedom to customize their products. These new features are introduced keeping in mind the dynamic nature and custom solutions that Employee Uniform Programs demand. With the induction of these new solutions;

Location Manager Advanced Embroidery Manager

Enterprise businesses can now check and also guide their customers on how to run an employee uniform program successfully.

"Our vision for Program Manager is that both uniform distributors and organizations should be able to bank on it as a highly robust, one-stop solution for all things related to employee uniforms management." said Ashok Reddy, CEO SellersCommerce. "The introduction of Location Manager and Advanced Embroidery Manager will further add to the versatility of the platform and both employee and uniform business will greatly benefit from these updates."

Overview of the New Features

Location Manager: Built for multi-location businesses to appoint dedicated location managers who can dig into uniform data of employees at a specific location and curate detailed reports that companies can use to make better and more insightful decisions while designing their uniform programs.

Advanced Embroidery Manager: This feature elevates the existing embroidery experience by giving employees the option to add logos and see real-time previews of their products during checkout. Additionally, admins can control print type by products and define line items to ensure the right embroidery is chosen for every product.

Both B2B Retailer Pro & B2B Program Manager have added on to their ever-extending list of robust and seamless integrations for ERP, QuickBooks Desktop & POS connectors.

Additionally, the firm aspires to empower sales reps by enabling them to create attractive line sheets & catalogs on the fly without the help of designers using LineSheets Pro to drive faster closures.

About SellersCommerce: SellersCommerce is a leading 360-degree B2B eCommerce provider empowering enterprise businesses to build, innovate and grow their online business. It specializes in customizing and creating stellar digital experiences.

