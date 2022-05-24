Focus: HOPE announces naming of Workforce Shop Floor in honor of Magna's Jim Tobin

DETROIT, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit-based nonprofit organization Focus: HOPE announced today that the Workforce Shop Floor on its Oakman Boulevard campus has been named in honor of long-time supporter Jim Tobin.

Tobin, retired Magna International Executive Vice President, has been a fierce advocate for Focus: HOPE in the community and has enhanced relationships throughout the automotive industry. Tobin's service and leadership with the Focus: HOPE Advisory Committee and other initiatives on behalf of Focus: HOPE has been outstanding, and he has committed to carry out the critical work of this council which began many years ago under the committee's founding chair, Lloyd Reuss.

Focus: HOPE CEO Portia Roberson shared, "We are proud to recognize Jim for his outstanding leadership by naming the Workforce Development and Education training floor as the Jim Tobin Workforce Shop Floor. It is truly a well-deserved honor."

Focus: HOPE has also introduced the naming of select workforce training graduates as Tobin Scholars in honor of Tobin's exemplary commitment. Tobin Scholars demonstrate excellence in attitude, attendance, academics, appearance and accountability, displaying qualities in leadership and collaboration and embodying the spirit of service and community as ambassadors of hope.

The Jim Tobin Workforce Shop Floor was officially unveiled at a private ceremony on May 13, at which Magna CEO Swamy Kotagiri and Focus: HOPE Board Chair Scott Sandefur both offered remarks of gratitude to Tobin for his leadership.

Focus: HOPE is a nationally recognized civil and human rights organization founded in 1968 after the Detroit civil disturbance. Over the past half-century, Focus: HOPE has developed numerous programs in its efforts to overcome racism, poverty and injustice in the core areas of early learning, youth development, adult workforce training, senior services, food justice and advocacy. As a result, thousands of individuals have achieved financial independence.

