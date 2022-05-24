ASUS Unveils 2022 Expert Series, Debuting The ASUS's Lightest 880g 14" Business Laptop

With the new Expert Series portfolio, ASUS is doubling down on delivering solutions for business users in enterprises, SMBs, education, retail, healthcare, and other markets.

Configurable ExpertBook Laptops, ExpertCenter Desktops, Mini PCs, Workstations, and AiO models provide high performance, flexibility, and reliability for remote and hybrid work, featuring Intel 12th generation processors.

Expert Series includes the ExpertBook B9 (B9450CBA), the ASUS's lightest 14-inch business laptop1, and ExpertBook B7 Flip (B7402FBA), the latest 14-inch 5G flip laptop in the series.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Computex 2022 -- ASUS , a global technology leader renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, today unveils the 2022 Expert Series portfolio , delivering ultimate reliability, flexibility, and enterprise-grade security. With the portfolio, ASUS introduces the ExpertBook B9 (B9450CBA) , the ASUS's lightest 880g 14-inch business laptop, and the ExpertBook B7 Flip (B7402FBA) , the latest 14-inch 5G flip laptop in the series. New flagship ExpertBook laptops, ExpertCenter configurable desktops, mini PCs, workstations, and all-in-one AiO PCs offer productivity in a sleek and flexible package, providing the high-performance experience and durability needed in every workplace — whether in the boardroom, the office, the classroom, on-the-go, or in healthcare, manufacturing or customer facing environments.

ASUS Computer International President Steve Chang said: "The workplace has changed, and it's up to business owners, executives, educators, retailers, and other workers to decide its future. These users are forging the new future of work, and they need tools that work invisibly, reliably, and seamlessly day after day. ASUS is known for innovating highly reliable and durable devices for the consumer and gaming markets. Now, with the Expert Series portfolio, we are setting a new standard for the commercial PC market to enable businesses to define their new work style — whatever that might be — with elite performance, premium craftsmanship, durability, and enterprise-grade tools."

The Expert Series Advantage

Every business has different needs and each is charting its own path in today's hybrid, remote, and in-person workflows. ExpertBook laptops, ExpertCenter desktops, mini PCs, workstations, and ExpertCenter AiO PCs support the future of work with reliable, durable designs delivering high-performance computing via up to 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processors; Intel vPro® Enterprise and Essentials support; enterprise security and features for collaboration; EPEAT and Energy Star certifications; ASUS Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation for clear voice communications; a physical webcam privacy shield; and support for the latest Intel WiFi 6E connectivity to level-up video conferencing. To propel small businesses, educators, and enterprise users as they navigate busy, challenging workdays, the comprehensive Expert portfolio provides:

Durability and reliability: Expert series products are designed with ultimate reliability, sturdy craftsmanship, reinforced construction, and sustainable materials that surpass both stringent ASUS durability tests and MIL-STD 810H US military standards to withstand hours and days of constant use. Robust, enterprise-grade security features support seamless operation and protect users' priceless work and data, featuring TPM 2.0 security, a Kensington Lock slot, a physical webcam shield, and more.

Flexibility and agility: The Expert series includes configurable laptops, desktops, and all-in-one workstations, giving businesses the flexibility, agility, and computing power they need for non-stop daily use and team collaboration and any future work. For returning to the office or home offices, businesses can choose from an array of ExpertBook laptops and ExpertCenter desktops, workstations, mini PCs, or all-in-one models, or they can equip their team with ExpertBook B9 or ExpertBook B7 Flip laptops for mobility and hybrid working.

Simple manageability: Remote management tools including Intel vPro® Enterprise and Essentials options and the MyASUS App make the Expert series easy for businesses to manage and maintain for the entire workforce, wherever they may be. Remote management tools including Intel vPro® Enterprise and Essentials options and themake the Expert series easy for businesses to manage and maintain for the entire workforce, wherever they may be.

ExpertBook B9: ASUS's Lightest 14-inch Business Laptop

ExpertBook B9 (B9450CBA) is an ultraportable powerhouse that doesn't compromise size for quality and performance, enabling effortless mobile working and uninterrupted collaboration. The lightweight magnesium-alloy chassis weighs only 880g2, with the superior quality magnesium-lithium forged lid and reinforced construction built to military-grade endurance standards and stringent ASUS torture tests. ExpertBook B9 offers up to 16 hours of battery life3 and high-performance computing despite a slim design. It enables executives, hybrid or remote employees, and other business professionals to adequately meet their demands and the daily wear-and-tear of the changing workplace. The laptop has EPEAT Gold certification and sustainable packaging.

ExpertBook B7 Flip: The Latest 14-inch 5G ExpertBook Convertible

ExpertBook B7 Flip (B7402FBA) is the ultimate tool for mobile and flexible working, with outstanding performance and Intel vPro® support. With up to 11 hours of battery life and optional 5G, ExpertBook B7 Flip enables businesses to work anywhere and any way they want with a high-speed, personal secured network to reduce interruptions and risks associated with using public WiFi networks. ExpertBook B7 Flip has a magnesium-aluminum alloy design that is light and thin yet durable, with the ErgoLift hinge enabling it to flip by 360° so it can be used as a traditional laptop configuration, as a tablet, or anything in between for more than 30,000 open/close cycles. It features a 16:10 touchscreen, magnetic ASUS stylus, the exclusive ASUS NumberPad, biometric login including facial login and fingerprint sensor, and ASUS PrivateView mode, which fades the screen at a 45° viewing angle, along with comprehensive I/O connectivity including support for up to three external displays.

In addition to ExpertBook Laptops and ExpertCenter Desktops, Mini PCs, Workstations, and AiOs, the ASUS Expert series includes accessories that enable any hybrid or remote work configuration, such as the ASUS SimPro Dock 2 , ASUS Webcam Monitor , ASUS Ultra Mini Universal Adapter , and more. The portfolio features a three-year product warranty, and users can choose to add ASUS Premium Care4 for further protection.

ExpertBook B9 and ExpertBook B7 Flip start at $1399 USD / $2,100 CAD. Expert Series products will be available in Q3 2022.

Learn more about Expert Series here , and find more information about ASUS visit www.asus.com/us.

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

