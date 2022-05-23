National Real Estate Firm Evernest Moves Into Huntsville, Alabama Market

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evernest, a national, full-service real estate and property management firm, announced today that they have expanded into the Huntsville, Alabama market.

Real estate and property management firm Evernest now offers services in Huntsville, Alabama. (PRNewswire)

Evernest offers both property management and brokerage services for rental home owners and real estate investors. The firm is an all-in-one real estate partner, wherein clients can buy, sell, and manage rental properties all under one roof. Huntsville represents the 18th real estate market in Evernest's portfolio.

Evernest's Huntsville team will be headed by Jordan Kovash. Kovash is an Alabama local with more than a decade of experience in distribution and supply chain management. His dedicated team of property managers, technicians, and real estate agents is now officially taking on Huntsville clients.

"U.S. News & World Report recently named Huntsville the best place to live and, according to SmartAsset, it's also one of the best places to invest," said Matthew Whitaker, Evernest Founder and CEO. "We've aimed to be in Huntsville for years given its close proximity to Birmingham, where we first launched the business. Moving forward, we're excited to help both owners and investors achieve their real estate goals in Rocket City."

Boilerplate: Evernest is based in Birmingham, Alabama, and operates in 17 real estate markets across the country. It is one of the nation's largest single-family and small multi-family investment brokers and property management providers. The firm manages more than 6,500 homes for over 3,000 owners, brokers more than 700 investment deals annually, and has made the Inc5000 list five of the last six years.

Learn more about Evernest - https://www.evernest.co/about-us/

Contact:

McKenna Keller

205.940.6363

MKeller@Evernest.co

Evernest Property Management (PRNewsfoto/Evernest) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Evernest