Ivalua Announces Carbon Footprint Innovation Cup Winners at Ivalua NOW 2022: How digitally enabled smart procurement can help organizations reduce scope 3 carbon emissions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading provider of Spend Management Cloud solutions, announced the winners of its Carbon Footprint Innovation Cup at its marquee annual event, Ivalua NOW 2022 in Washington D.C. The joint Ivalua/Partner competition focused on developing innovative and ready-to-use capabilities through Ivalua's powerful 'no code' configuration interface, enabling Ivalua's customers to reduce their scope 3 carbon emissions.

The Carbon Footprint Innovation Cup featured 17 teams of volunteers. Teams consisted of partners and / or Ivalua employees focused on delivering innovative capabilities on the Ivalua platform that help companies reduce the carbon emissions from their supply chains (scope 3 emissions). All innovations were developed in less than 4 weeks through the powerful 'no code' configuration interface of the Ivalua platform.

A jury of 8 Ivalua customers & 4 Ivalua leaders evaluated the submissions. The PwC / Ivalua team was awarded first place for their Sustainability Tracker. Second place was awarded to the Capgemini / Ivalua team for their CO2 Data Compounder. Third place was awarded to the Bengs / e-Attestations team for their Carbonator solution.

The winning solution presented by PwC & Ivalua proposes an integrated and centralized Carbon Center allowing for real-time carbon impact tracking across the full Source-to-Pay process and with the ability to design and implement carbon reduction plans. The team configured a series of tools and dashboards that effectively allow organizations to shift gear by managing their carbon footprint proactively, rather than reactively. Furthermore, the solution can be activated for each of Ivalua's solutions deployed by customers.

This competition is a testimony to the way Ivalua collaborates closely with a large and growing partner ecosystem of consultancies and system integrators. Together they help customers achieve the full value of Ivalua's solutions and contribute to Ivalua's innovation roadmap. The community of partners on the Ivalua platform currently consists of over 1200 certified consultants across the globe, having grown by 56% in 2021.

Ivalua has made carbon savings a strategic focus, committed to setting an example through its own operations and by empowering its customers to better reduce the carbon footprint produced in their supply chains. The company has joined the UN Global Compact and has achieved Ecovadis' Bronze status for its ESG efforts. To offset carbon produced by its event and to support local communities in developing countries, Ivalua has entered a partnership with Treedom to plant and nurture 1000 trees in Cameroon, Columbia, Guatemala, Ecuador, Tanzania and Kenya.

"Climate change poses an existential threat and I firmly believe that digital technologies play a critical role in reducing global emissions," said David Khuat-Duy, founder and CEO of Ivalua. "Global supply chains in particular are a major source of C02 emissions, which is why the greatest impact Ivalua can have is by empowering our customers to succeed in their own carbon reduction initiatives, as well as their broader ESG initiatives. I'd like to congratulate all our partners and the Ivalua employees who partnered to innovate and win Ivalua's 2022 Carbon Footprint Innovation Cup. The innovations they developed demonstrate how digitally enabled smart procurement can contribute to a more sustainable future."

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts.

