JD.com's Green Impact Initiative to Offer One Million Green-labeled Products

BEIJING, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JD.com today announced the launch of its "Green Impact Initiative" to promote sustainable consumption throughout the supply chain. Starting from this year's 618 Grand Promotion, China's largest mid-year shopping festival, approximately one million different kinds of products on JD.com will be selected to be green-labeled, helping Chinese consumers find and buy green products more easily.

The program will be officially launched on JD's app on May 31, in collaboration with global partners including P&G, JOMOO, L'Oréal, CHERY, PurCotton, Nestlé, Panasonic, Abbott, etc., and China Association of Small and Medium Enterprise. By purchasing these labeled products, customers are able to collect green credits and redeem for green products, coupons and peripheral products including digital collectibles through a newly established green account system integrated in JD's app.

"JD's products and services can be accessed by our customers almost anytime and anywhere, but this is not enough," said Chen Lin, vice president of JD.com and head of platform business of JD Retail. "Only by making every node on the supply chain low-carbon, such as creation, marketing, circulation, and fulfillment, can we lead sustainable green consumption."

JD.com selects and labels products based on certification, function, usage scenario and packaging materials. The labeled products will include those certified by national and international standards, advocating for refill and less packaging, adopting sustainable materials, with zero waste, as well as low-carbon transportation products including BEVs, sustainable fashion and furnishing products, and energy efficient appliances.

The delivery boxes for products under the Green Impact Initiative are reusable, and can be transformed into DIY pet houses and storage boxes.

On June 5, World Environment Day, JD will hold a grand marketing campaign to promote the initiative to its over 580 millions of customers.

JD.com launched the green supply chain program "Green Stream Initiative" in 2017. Through the initiative, over 2 billion carton boxes can be saved annually by innovating packaging materials and standards with more than 200,000 brands and merchants. The company is committed to reducing carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 on the basis of 2019 emissions, and building the largest rooftop photovoltaic (PV) power generation ecosystem with partners by 2030.

View original content:

SOURCE JD.com