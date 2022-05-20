Byrna Signs Coastal Farm and Ranch, a 20 Store Chain Based in the Pacific Northwest

Coastal Farm and Ranch Will Offer Byrna's SD XL Product Line

ANDOVER, Mass., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) ("Byrna", "the Company") today announced that Coastal Farm and Ranch, operating in the Pacific Northwest has begun carrying the Byrna SD XL product line. With 20 store locations in Oregon and Washington, customers will be able to purchase the Byrna SD XL product powered by the readily available 12 Gram CO2 cartridge. Capable of firing up to 30 shots at 300 feet per second with the factory installed Byrna Boost adaptor. The SD XL can incapacitate two and four legged creatures at standoff distances out to 60 feet! Perfect for self-defense, home defense, practice, training, and recreation for everyone from mom and daughter to the rancher, fisherman, and outdoorsman.

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) (PRNewsfoto/Byrna Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Working closely with our distribution partner Big Rock Sports, and with our outside sales force in the Pacific Northwest, Maschmedt and Associates, Byrna is proud to continue expanding into more retail locations carrying Byrna products. The addition of these 20 locations is yet another example of the dealer sales team successfully implementing the company's long term growth strategy," stated Alan Vogel, Director of Dealer Sales.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a non-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, are forward-looking. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "anticipates," and "believes" and statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "should," "might," "occur," or "be achieved," or "will be taken." Forward-looking statements include descriptions of currently occurring matters which may continue in the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to the Company's statements related to expanding and opening more retail locations. Forward-looking statements are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates, and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied.

Any number of risk factors could affect our actual results and cause them to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, prolonged, new, or exacerbated disruption of our supply chain, determinations by third party controlled distribution channels not to carry or reduce inventory of our products, and potential cancellations of existing or future orders including as a result of any fulfillment delays, introduction of competing products, negative publicity, or other factor. The order in which these factors appear should not be construed to indicate their relative importance or priority. We caution that these factors may not be exhaustive; accordingly, any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Investors should carefully consider these and other relevant factors, including those risk factors in Part I, Item 1A, ("Risk Factors") in our most recent Form 10-K, should understand it is impossible to predict or identify all such factors or risks, should not consider the foregoing list, or the risks identified in our SEC filings, to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties, and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

