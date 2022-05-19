Sotheby's International Realty Expands its Presence in Ireland

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced the opening of Lisney Sotheby's International Realty in Ireland. The opening brings the brand's total number of affiliated offices in Europe to more than 200 and signifies the brand's continued expansion in Ireland with a total of seven offices servicing the country.

Lisney Sotheby's International Realty is owned and operated by Lisney, Ireland's largest independently owned multi-disciplinary property advisory company. Through its affiliation, the company will join forces with Ireland Sotheby's International Realty, making Lisney Sotheby's International Realty the brand's sole affiliated company in Ireland. David Byrne will serve as Managing Director for the company and David Ashmore, formerly of Ireland Sotheby's International Realty since 2016, will join the company as Director.

"The luxury and residential real estate market in Ireland is seeing strong demand," said Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby's International Realty. "Ireland is attracting the attention of major companies looking to set up headquarters, resulting in both domestic and international interest. We are also seeing ex-pats return home to take advantage of Ireland's strong employment and high quality of life. The affiliation of Lisney Sotheby's International Realty, and the strategic integration of our existing affiliated company, further enables us to have a significant presence in the country, and I look forward to welcoming the Lisney Sotheby's International realty team to the network."

"As a long-established Irish property firm, we are very proud of the expertise we have in the country," said Byrne. "Sotheby's International Realty is globally recognized as one of the most desirable brands and our affiliation provides instant recognition to buyers looking to purchase property in Ireland. We believe this partnership has the potential to set a new standard of client-orientated service. Our team has the knowledge and foresight to spot and unlock new opportunities in a rapidly changing marketplace, and Sotheby's International Realty has the capabilities to market on an international scale, enabling us to build stronger client relationships."

Lisney Sotheby's International Realty will service the entire country with seven offices in the cities of Dublin and Cork. The company is active in the local community and each year the firm selects a charity to support with regular fundraising events. The company is also regularly involved in the sale of some of Ireland's most expensive homes year after year.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 25,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in more than 1,000 offices in 78 countries and territories worldwide. Lisney Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,000 offices located in 78 countries and territories worldwide, including 51 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

