The all-natural, plant-based, vegan, and low in sugar gummies will be available for purchase later this year

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Side Step Sweets, a new, better-for-you sweets company established by industry experts, trusted investors, and superstar basketball player Jayson Tatum, will introduce its all-natural, plant-based, vegan, and low in sugar brand of gummies, Small Wins, at the Sweets & Snacks Expo from May 23-26 in Chicago, Illinois. Product samples and information will be available at Sweets & Snacks' booth # 20125.

Side Step Sweets, Co-Founded by Superstar Basketball Player Jayson Tatum, Introduces Better-For-You Gummy Candy Brand, Small Wins, at Sweets & Snacks Expo (PRNewswire)

Small Wins will be available for purchase later this year in 50-gram packs for an SRP of $3.29 per pack at enjoysmallwins.com. Flavor profiles include Sassy Strawberry, Perfect Peach, Whimsical Watermelon, and Groovy Green Apple.

"As a dad, I want to give my four-year-old son the world, but I also want to be mindful of the potentially harmful options out there," said Jayson Tatum. "I helped develop Small Wins because I wanted parents, such as myself, to feel good about satisfying their child's sweet tooth. Small Wins is the first step in our goal of bringing better-for-you products to the market."

With 4-grams of sugar and 100 calories per serving, Small Wins gummies sensibly satisfy your sweet tooth. The gummies are vegan, gluten-free, plant-based, and developed using superior ingredients and all natural colors and flavorings.

Small Wins gummies are a delightful way to treat all members of the family by making ordinary moments feel a little more extraordinary. The better-for-you treats are a sweet way to celebrate life's many successes – even the 'small wins' – with all the goodness and none of the guilt.

For the latest on Small Wins, please visit enjoysmallwins.com.

About Side Step Sweets:

Side Step Sweets is a new, better-for-you sweets company established by industry experts, trusted investors and superstar basketball player Jayson Tatum. The company was developed in response to disappointment in the legacy candy industry for unhealthy and uninspired products. Together, the team at Side Step Sweets are building the future of healthy sweets with brands that feature products that are sensible and delicious without all the sugar and guilt. Learn more at sidestepsweets.com.

Contact

Abbey Leach

Lambert & Co.

aleach@lambert.com

321-626-4037

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Side Step Sweets