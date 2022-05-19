Lumen Technologies declares quarterly cash dividend

DENVER, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced that its Board of Directors voted to declare a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 cents per share. The dividend is payable Friday June 10, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Tuesday May 31, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be May 27, 2022.

