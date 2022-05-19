FSP, the Top Brand of Power Supply in Five Application Fields

-Edge Computing/Medical/Smart Energy/Gaming/PD Charger-

TAIPEI, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FSP Group, the world's leading high-performance ODM & Modified STD power supply manufacturer, today unveils the next wave of products designed with bleeding-edge technology that outperforms their rivals.

FSP Group to showcase their latest innovative tech solutions for various applications at COMPUTEX this year, aimed at a wider range of business fields such as edge computing, medical, smart-energy, gaming PC, and PD charger applications. Welcome to visit us at 403 meeting room, 4F in Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center during May24th-27th, 2022.

FSP looks to push the boundary of edge computing technology with a brand-new lineup of power supplies this year. Specifically designed to maximize the performance of large-scale information centers and similar operations. These new power supplies feature small size, smart functionalities, power delivery efficiency, and anti-lightning features in a highly power density design. Additionally, FSP announces that they provide customized solutions to meet the ever-changing demand of the industry. More: https://bit.ly/37Bzr0T

Planning to extend their expertise in the medical field this year, using over 2 decades of unparalleled experience manufacturing medical use power supplies, FSP and Protek's (Protek, a brand of FSP Group) latest medical machinery focused power supplies are built for extensive terminal product applications, such as ventilators, rehabilitation devices, operating tables, ultrasound imaging equipment, biochemical analysis equipment, ophthalmic equipment, dental workstations, etc. Designed to cover four aspects, ADAPTOR, OPEN FRAME, PC POWER & BATTERY BACKUP solution, they can be Semi-customized or fully customized in a power range from 18W to 1100W according to the needs of the customer in small to large volumes. More: https://bit.ly/3l3yCRI

Seeking a better solution for a sustainable approach to energy, FSP Group at COMPUTEX this year announced that they will actively focus on hybrid ESS and inverter, the design of battery energy storage systems. Primarily focusing on the application fields of home use, commercial offices, buildings, and factories, FSP's product plan for smart-energy solutions for the foreseeable future includes Energy Storage System / PV inverter / Battery Module/ UPS and electric vehicle Battery Charger. Furthermore, FSP's smart-energy storage system showcases reduced power wiring loss through the modular design, and the Multi-parallel-serial combinations demonstrate high flexibility. With high-power high-density design (HPHD) as the basis, the construction area is further reduced by 50%. More: https://bit.ly/3ysNxwN

FSP Group plans to expand its boundaries in the gaming PC industry in 2022 by introducing innovative power supply solutions with reinforced power delivery technology, and next-level safety features. PSDG ATX3.0 is in compliance with the new power design specification update in 2022, which includes CPU 12V current configuration, peak load requirements, and other design specifications, FSP looks to collaborate with market leaders like Intel and AMD to make cohesive power units that supply the best power output to extract the maximum performance out of the latest processors. Additionally, FSP gaming-focused power supplies showcase the new PCIe Gen 5 supporting hardware with the latest power supplies carrying PCIe 12VHPWR cable, designed to output higher to cater to the latest high demand GPUs in the market. More: https://bit.ly/3Masd2Z

FSP this year at COMPUTEX will also showcase PD Charger Application. The new PD Charger product series aims to provide a full range of wattages from 30-240W solution and includes wall-mounted and desktop, direct, and indirect reference standards and customized product plans in order to meet the needs of customers from different industries. More: https://bit.ly/3L7t17F

To conclude, FSP looks to dominate the market with innovative solutions that cater to a wide range of users. At COMPUTEX 2022 FSP Group announces intentions very clearly, to become the leading force of the global power supply industry for the years ahead and promises uncompromising, innovative solutions for the masses.

