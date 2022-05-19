BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names New Chief Fiduciary Officer

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Erica E. Lord as its new chief fiduciary officer, succeeding Joe Samulski who is retiring from the firm. She will oversee all fiduciary administration for all trust and estate services, which includes leading a national team of fiduciary professionals. She will be based in Chicago and report to Ben McGloin, head of Advice, Planning & Fiduciary Services.

Erica E. Lord, Chief Fiduciary Officer, BNY Mellon Wealth Management (PRNewswire)

Erica joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management with 20+ years of experience serving high-net-worth individuals and families. Most recently, Erica served as chief fiduciary officer of Northern Trust's Global Family & Private Investment Offices segment and The Northern Trust Company of Delaware, where she was responsible for the oversight of complex fiduciary relationships and delivery of fiduciary services. Prior to that, she served as assistant general counsel of the Trust Counsel Legal team and as a senior trust advisor for Northern Trust Wealth Management. Before joining Northern Trust, Erica practiced privately at Reed Smith LLP and Lord and Bissell & Brook LLP, focusing primarily on estate planning for family business owners, trust and estate administration, and fiduciary litigation.

"We are proud to welcome Erica to grow and lead our Fiduciary Services offering for ultra-high-net-worth and family office segments globally," said McGloin. "She is a talented and proven fiduciary leader with notable experience overseeing intricate fiduciary businesses and serving as a trusted partner in working with clients to solve their complex fiduciary challenges."

Erica earned a Bachelor of Arts with high honor from Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan and a Juris Doctorate with honor from The George Washington University Law School, Washington, D.C. She is a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) and serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the Chicago Estate Planning Council.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $305 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2022, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. A line of business within Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. The Investor Solutions AUM/AUA is $28.7bn as of March 31, 2022. For more information, visit www.bnymellon.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

Media Contact:

Ben Tanner

212-635-8676

Ben.Tanner@bnymellon.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management