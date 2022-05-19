AIkido Pharma Announces Company Commitment to Board Diversity

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced the Company's commitment to complying with the NASDAQ listing requirements on board diversity by August 1, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/AIkido Pharma Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

Anthony Hayes, CEO of AIkido stated, "Board diversity and inclusion is an important issue. We have been working towards meeting these requirements and today affirm that we will be adding a female board member on or before August 1, 2022. We have several exceptional candidates and will be making an announcement on the new board member shortly. We further commit to continue to work towards more diversity and more inclusion in our board composition to more closely reflect the makeup of our diverse shareholder base."

About AIkido Pharma Inc.

AIkido Pharma Inc. was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology Company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers, and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and University of Maryland at Baltimore. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer. We are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Hayden IR

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Phone: (646) 536-7331

Email: brett@haydenir.com

www.haydenir.com

AIkido Pharma Inc.

Phone: 212-745-1373

Email: investorrelations@AIkidopharma.com

www.AIkidopharma.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AIkido Pharma Inc.