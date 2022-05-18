Universal Audio Announces Hitsville EQ Collection

— Giving music creators legendary Motown Sound with the first authentic plug-in emulations of Hitsville Studio's custom-built EQs —

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Audio Inc. (UA), a worldwide leader in audio production tools including Apollo and Volt audio interfaces, UAD plug-ins, UA mics, and UAFX guitar products, is proud to introduce the first authentic plug-in emulations of the tools used to shape the sound of Motown — the Hitsville EQ Collection.

Universal Audio’s Hitsville EQ Collection was developed in an exclusive partnership with the Motown Museum at Detroit’s legendary Hitsville, U.S.A. (PRNewswire)

Giving music creators legendary Motown Sound with authentic plug-in emulations of Hitsville Studio's custom-built EQs.

Hitsville EQ Collection delivers the rich tone and color of the fabled graphic and mastering EQs used to mix some of Motown's greatest records, from Stevie Wonder to The Supremes.* The collection is available exclusively for the UAD Spark plug-in subscription service and Apollo interfaces.

Hitsville EQ Collection — $299

Universal Audio’s Hitsville EQ Collection was developed in an exclusive partnership with the Motown Museum at Detroit’s legendary Hitsville, U.S.A. (PRNewswire)

Located in Detroit, MI, Hitsville U.S.A. is the original house-converted recording studio that helped launch Motown as one of the world's most successful independent music labels. Famous for their rich, energized sound, Hitsville EQs were developed in-house, and purpose-built for the studio's around-the-clock recording schedule.

"You can't overstate Motown's contribution to the trajectory of modern music," says Bill Putnam Jr., CEO of Universal Audio. "We're thrilled to bring the legacy of Hitsville U.S.A. and the Motown sound to the next generation of creators."

Featuring the all-purpose graphic EQ and the first-ever emulation of Hitsville's rare mid/side disk mastering EQ, with legendary "Motown Filters" and half-speed frequency settings, the Hitsville EQ Collection packages the vintage sound of Motown's most revered studio tools for Apollo and UAD Spark customers for the first time ever.

UAD Software v10.1 Release Notes:

Update for UAD Spark and Apollo brings the only EQ emulations officially licensed by the legendary Hitsville U.S.A. studio

Plug-in collection includes all-purpose graphic EQ and rare mid/side disk mastering EQ

Update brings new retina graphics for Studer A800 and Lexicon 224 (Mac only)

Supports UAD Spark, Apple Silicon M1, macOS 12 Monterey, and Windows 11

*Use of artist names does not constitute an official endorsement of Hitsville EQ Collection software.

Download UAD Software v10.1:

www.uaudio.com/downloads/uad

Download images and press materials:

https://u.audio/uad-10-1

Learn more about Hitsville EQ Collection:

https://www.uaudio.com/uad-plugins/equalizers/hitsville-eq-collection.html

Learn more about award-winning UAD plug-ins:

www.uaudio.com/learn-about-uad-plugins.html

About Universal Audio Inc.

Universal Audio (UA) is a pioneer in audio and music production tools, with a rich 60-year history of craftsmanship and innovation. UA today enables millions of audio and music creators worldwide, with industry-standard Apollo and Volt recording interfaces, UAD plug-ins, UAFX pedals, advanced audio machine learning, LUNA recording suite, and UA Custom Shop hardware. UA is headquartered in Scotts Valley, California, with passionate employees worldwide — united by our goal of "Inspiring Sound for Generations."

About Motown Museum

Founded in 1985 by Esther Gordy Edwards, Motown Museum is a 501(c)(3) not for profit, tax-exempt organization in Detroit. The museum is committed to preserving, protecting and presenting the Motown story through authentic, inspirational and educational experiences. Announced in late 2016, the Motown Museum expansion will grow the museum to a 50,000-square-foot world-class entertainment and education tourist destination featuring dynamic, interactive exhibits, a performance theater, recording studios, an expanded retail experience and meeting spaces designed by renowned architects and exhibit designers. When completed, the new museum campus will have a transformative impact on the surrounding Detroit neighborhoods, providing employment, sustainability and community pride by serving as an important catalyst for new investment and tourism in the historic area. For more information on Motown Museum, visit http://www.motownmuseum.org .

©2022 Universal Audio, Inc. All rights reserved. Product features, specifications, pricing, and availability are subject to change without notice. The "Universal Audio" name, UA "diamond" logo, "Apollo," "Apollo Twin," "UAD," "Powered Plug-Ins," "UA Sphere," and "LUNA Recording System" are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Audio Inc. *All other trademarks contained herein are property of their respective owners, which may or may not be affiliated with Universal Audio Inc.

Universal Audio (UA) is a pioneer in audio and music production tools, with a rich 60-year history of craftsmanship and innovation. (PRNewsfoto/Universal Audio, Inc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Universal Audio, Inc