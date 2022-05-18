Mehdi Pirzadeh Joins Rockville, MD Office of Embrace Home Loans

Senior loan officer and vice president returns to top-ranked national mortgage lender

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans , a leading national mortgage lender, announced that Mehdi Pirzadeh has been named senior loan officer, vice president in the company's Rockville, MD office. Pirzadeh is a top-producing loan originator who previously worked for Embrace and recently returned, drawn back by the company's commitment to customer service and giving back to the community.

"We are delighted to welcome Mehdi back to Embrace," said Guy Silas, branch manager of Embrace's Rockville, MD office. "He has great knowledge and expertise in the Maryland and the greater Washington, DC markets. Mehdi is one of the best mortgage originators in the country, and we're very fortunate he has rejoined us."

Pirzadeh began his 22-year career in the mortgage industry as a mortgage originator at Mason Dixon Funding, which was acquired by Embrace Home Loans in 2009. In 2013, he joined Eagle Bank in the Washington, D.C. area as a vice president, senior loan officer. Pirzadeh rejoined Embrace in March 2022.

Pirzadeh has closed over $2.5 billion in loans over the past 20 years, including $630 million in the past three years alone. He has consistently been ranked a Top Mortgage Originator by Scotsman Guide and Mortgage Originator, and in 2020 was ranked #222 in the country by Scotsman Guide.

"I was drawn back to Embrace because of its superior customer service and the wide variety of loans it offers," Pirzadeh said. "I'm very excited to offer my customers Embrace's innovative mortgage programs and streamlined processing. I look forward to helping expand our presence in Maryland and Washington, DC."

"Embrace also shares my strong devotion to giving back to the community," he added. For every loan he closes, Pirzadeh commits to supporting a number of local non-profits and charities in the Washington, D.C. area that combat food insecurity. He has supported Dreaming out Loud, Compassion without Borders and World Vision International.

A Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA and VA lender, Embrace also originates non-conforming loans, including jumbo and other unconventional loans. The company processes, underwrites, closes and funds all loans in-house. Embrace has been recognized with multiple workplace awards in recent years and is known for fostering a supportive, family-like work culture and for encouraging its employees' charitable endeavors.

Pirzadeh (NMLS # 189912) is licensed in: CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, MD, NC, NY, PA, SC, TX, VA. He may be reached at 301-921-0070 and at mehdipirzadeh@embracehomeloans.com

To learn more about joining Embrace, visit the company's careers page.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and by Inc. The company has also been recognized thirteen times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community-Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com .

